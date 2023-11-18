What Made BMW's Original Motorcycle So Cool Over 100 Years Ago

Today, the BWM is synonymous with automotive excellence. But what most people probably don't realize is that when the company started, it was neither called Bavarian Motor Works nor did it have anything to do with automobiles, much less motorcycles.

BMW began taking shape near the turn of the 20th century with two men — Karl Rapp and Gustav Otto. In 1911, Otto opened a "flying machine factory" in Munich named Otto-Werke, and Rapp started Rapp-Motorenwerke GmbH in 1913 to build aircraft engines. Over the next few years, several meandering business machinations (spurred by World War I) eventually melded these two men and their respective companies. BMW views March 7, 1916, as the official date of its founding, and its iconic blue and white logo (the state colors of Bavaria) created in 1917 is a symbolic representation of a rotating propeller.

When WWI ended and the Treaty of Versailles was signed (June 1919), Germany was slapped with a "war guilt" clause that forced it to take all the blame for the war. Among the repercussions was a total halt on the production of all weapons of war, including planes and airplane engines.

In 1922, still banned from making planes or engines, BMW began building motors for agricultural equipment, boats, trucks – and motorcycles. In 1923, it unveiled the first of many BMW-badged motorcycles at the Berlin Motor Show (not in Paris as was once believed). But, as was the case with most things BMW in those early days, the story of how that happened also took a convoluted path.