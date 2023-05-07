5 Of The Most Underrated BMW Motorcycles Ever Made

When most people think of a BMW, they likely think of the iconic kidney grills and nonfunctional turn signals, but to be true to the brand's history, you would have to think of something smaller, lighter, and two fewer wheels: the products of BMW Motorrad, the German automaker's motorcycle arm.

BMW started out as an airplane engine manufacturer but had to pivot following the Treaty of Versailles, which, amongst other things, banned the manufacture of German aircraft and aircraft engines. This pivot resulted in the creation of the iconic flat twin or boxer engine for which BMW is known, and the R 37 it was mounted to, in 1923 (the company would get into manufacturing cars 5 years later) and the rest is history.

Since then, BMW has created a series of iconic motorcycles, and if we were to create a list of the best-regarded examples, we would have to include far too many: the endlessly-customizable BMW R nine T, the go-everywhere R1200GS, the gorgeous and supremely speedy S1000RR, the less-attractive but aerodynamic K1, and at least a dozen more. Instead, we're going to take a look at five of the slightly less popular yet still compelling motorcycles they have put out over the years.