The Iconic BMW That Redefined Modern Sport Sedans

It's no exaggeration to say that BMW's M5 was a trailblazer in the world of sleeper sedans with near-supercar abilities. Suddenly, it was possible to have a sensible and spacious family vehicle that could spend its weekends speeding around with even the most pedigreed sports cars at the track. Sure, other manufacturers had shoehorned monster motors into nondescript sedans before, most notably Mercedes with its 450SEL 6.9-liter. But none were as well balanced as the M5. Not only could it accelerate like a banshee, it could also handle corners and brake with the best of them.

The M5 has an interesting backstory. In the late-1970s, BMW shocked the world with its mid-engine M1 sports car. Although it was a tour-de-force in motorsports, it had very shallow market penetration, with only 399 street legal units ever sold. By the early 1980s, BMW decided that some of the M1's excitement should be showcased in a package with broader appeal, a sedan. What resulted was the first M5 ever, launched in 1985 and based on BMW's E28 5-series platform.

[Featured image by HLW via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]