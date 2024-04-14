10 Of The Fastest Buell Motorcycles Ever Made, Ranked By Speed

Buell Motorcycles is a name that gets the hearts of speed demons and American engineering fans racing. These motorcycles were known for being different, sportier, with cool engineering, and while they weren't all about pure speed, they could definitely hold their own.

The mastermind behind these beasts was Erik Buell, who was not your typical Harley guy. In fact, as an engineer at Harley-Davidson, he wasn't content with the status quo. He was a grease-stained rebel with a vision for something different. That's why, in 1983, he ditched the rule book and started Buell Motor Company. He built a brand synonymous with raw power, limited production, and head-turning designs. Because of Buell's achievements, Harley-Davidson bought a smaller share of the company in 1993, and the company produced bikes up until 2009.

However, it looks like Buell Motorcycles has returned from the dead, as the company showed off a monster of a Super Cruiser prototype at Daytona in 2024. Buell has a whole line of new bikes coming out, from sporty options to adventure touring machines. If you're curious about the fastest Buell Motorcycles ever made, gear up! We're about to zoom through the top 10, ranked by how fast they could blast down the highway.