10 Of The Fastest Buell Motorcycles Ever Made, Ranked By Speed
Buell Motorcycles is a name that gets the hearts of speed demons and American engineering fans racing. These motorcycles were known for being different, sportier, with cool engineering, and while they weren't all about pure speed, they could definitely hold their own.
The mastermind behind these beasts was Erik Buell, who was not your typical Harley guy. In fact, as an engineer at Harley-Davidson, he wasn't content with the status quo. He was a grease-stained rebel with a vision for something different. That's why, in 1983, he ditched the rule book and started Buell Motor Company. He built a brand synonymous with raw power, limited production, and head-turning designs. Because of Buell's achievements, Harley-Davidson bought a smaller share of the company in 1993, and the company produced bikes up until 2009.
However, it looks like Buell Motorcycles has returned from the dead, as the company showed off a monster of a Super Cruiser prototype at Daytona in 2024. Buell has a whole line of new bikes coming out, from sporty options to adventure touring machines. If you're curious about the fastest Buell Motorcycles ever made, gear up! We're about to zoom through the top 10, ranked by how fast they could blast down the highway.
10. Buell Blast: 98 mph
Don't let the name fool you — the Buell Blast isn't exactly setting drag strips on fire. Still, while it might be the slowest on our speed list today, this unassuming machine packs a surprising punch with an estimated top speed of around 95 mph, which is nothing to scoff at for a bike in this class.
Under the hood, the Buell Blast keeps things simple with an air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is easy to maintain. The 492cc engine is lightweight, which means easy handling and good gas mileage — around 64 mpg in the city and 73 mpg on the highway. While it will not win any speed races with its 34 horsepower and 98 mph top speed, it has enough oomph to scoot around town and keep up with traffic on the highway. Plus, a five-speed transmission keeps things nice and manageable, especially for new riders.
Buell threw some innovation into the mix with their use of Surlyn for the body panels. Surlyn is the tough stuff they use for golf ball exteriors. Minor scratches? Buff them out and keep your Blast looking showroom fresh. Of course, there are trade-offs. The Blast prioritizes agility over plush comfort. Some riders mention a vibrating engine and that the suspension gets a bit stiff on rough roads, but that's the price you pay for a lightweight machine that can weave through traffic.
Overall, the Buell Blast is more of a beginner's bike — a fun and affordable motorcycle with some hidden muscle.
9. Buell S1 Lightning: 124 mph
The Buell S1 Lightning may not be designed for championship racing, but its speedometer flirts dangerously with 124 mph and showcases impressive performance capabilities. The S1 has a special frame and aluminum swing arm, making the S1 Lightning much lighter than Harley's bulky bikes. This, along with the air-cooled, 1203cc V-twin engine, translates to razor-sharp handling that provides an exhilarating rider experience.
Looks-wise, the S1 is a head-turner in a lean and muscular way. The single headlight and minimal fairing keeps the design clean and functional. However, the S1 Lightning motorcycle has drawbacks. Riders have reported discomfort from the seat on long trips. Additionally, the air-cooled engine can overheat when stuck in traffic jams.
The S1 Lightning is a motorcycle that blends American muscle with European sport bike inspiration. It isn't for everyone, but for riders who crave a thrilling ride with a touch of individuality, the S1 Lightning is a legend on two wheels.
8. Buell XB9S: 130 mph
The Buell XB9S is not your typical high-powered motorcycle. Sure, it can hit an estimated top speed of 130 mph, but this Buell isn't all about pure, neck-snapping speed. It offers something different — a unique blend of sportiness and comfort.
The Buell XB9S isn't a powerhouse, but it offers a thrilling ride with its 984cc air-cooled V-twin engine. That means there is enough grunt to have fun on twisty roads, without being too intimidating for new riders. It keeps things simple with a 5-speed gearbox and a belt drive for low maintenance. Tipping the scales at around 451 pounds, the XB9S is relatively light on its feet, and its comfortable riding position means you can cruise for hours.
The XB9S breaks away from the traditional motorcycle mold with its design. The frame doubles as the gas tank, giving it a futuristic, almost sci-fi look. Plus, the exhaust runs underneath the engine, keeping the overall profile sleek and smooth. However, some riders have mentioned problems with the fuel pump, and the seat can get uncomfortably warm in hot weather. Still, for those seeking a motorcycle that is equal parts fun and functional, the Buell XB9S is a great choice. It offers a comfortable ride, surprising performance, and a head-turning design.
7. Buell X1 Lightning: 133 mph
The Buell X1 Lightning isn't your typical chrome-laden Harley-Davidson. Here, Buell took Harley's classic Sportster engine and shoved it into a lightweight frame with innovative suspension. The result is a head-turner, as the Lightning looks unlike anything else on the road. It has a bare-bones aesthetic, with a single headlight and a fat rear tire, but don't be fooled by the looks. This bike uses its 88 horsepower to produce some serious speed.
This machine maxes out at 133.6 mph, not exactly warp speed. But that 1,203cc Harley engine, shoehorned into Buell's bizarre frame design, delivers a punch that can leave you breathless. It isn't smooth power, mind you — this is a mechanical rodeo with a healthy dose of vibration.
Perhaps the Lightning's most interesting feature is its suspension, as Buell's engineers made a bold choice by installing the shock absorber below the engine. This unconventional design lowered the bike's center of gravity significantly. As a result, the X1 Lightning is highly maneuverable and agile, although comfort takes a backseat to performance.
6. Buell XB12S Lightning: 140 mph
The Buell XB12S Lightning targets thrill seekers craving a speedy rush. Like most Buell motorcycles, the XB12S Lightning combines sporty engineering with ferocious power. At an estimated 140 mph top speed, it can outpace even formidable rivals. Forget casual cruising — this machine means pure adrenaline.
In addition, the Buell XB12S Lightning packs a punch with its air-cooled, 1203cc V-twin engine. It cranks out a respectable 103 horsepower and delivers a strong torque. The Lightning keeps things light (around 395 lbs dry weight) with an aluminum frame that doubles as the gas tank. Showa suspension front and back keeps handling sharp while powerful brake discs haul you down from speed.
However, the XB12S falls short of perfection in some areas. The air-cooled engine can run a bit hot, especially on scorching days. Additionally, the riding position leans slightly forward, which some riders find less comfortable for long journeys.
5. Buell XB12R Firebolt: 155 mph
The Buell XB12R Firebolt isn't your typical sport bike. Forget the Italian flair or Japanese precision, this American machine is a muscle bike in sports clothing, reaching an immense speed of 155 mph.
This bike looks stunning with the exposed frame, single headlight, and chunky exhaust that screams individuality. A lightweight aluminum frame houses the 1203cc air-cooled V-twin engine, churning out around 100 horsepower and a hefty 81 lb-ft of torque for exhilarating acceleration. Don't expect razor-sharp track focus, though. This machine prioritizes raw power and a thrilling ride.
But don't be fooled by the muscle. Buell's innovative engineering made the Firebolt surprisingly nimble. Its stiff frame and upside-down forks provide confidence-inspiring stability, while the unique single-sided swingarm keeps the unsprung weight low for agile handling.
However, the XB12R Firebolt is not for comfort seekers — the riding position is aggressive, leaning you forward for speed. But if you crave a thrilling ride with a dose of American muscle, the Buell XB12R Firebolt is a legend waiting to be unleashed.
4. Buell 1125CR: Top speed 160 mph
The Buell 1125CR is an American cruiser might look like a laid-back weekend rider, but under the hood (well, gas tank) lies a beast. We're talking a 1125cc, air-cooled V-twin engine that roars with 146 horsepower.
Some riders claim they've cracked 170 mph with a few tweaks, but most folks agree a stock 1125CR would realistically top out around 160 mph. Still pretty fast for a cruiser, right? However, riders on YouTube claim to have pushed this thing to a mind-blowing 175 mph, which is well into sport bike territory. Of course, unlike those cramped racers, the Buell 1125CR lets you relax. You're sitting upright with wide handlebars, so you can cruise in comfort whether you are munching miles or attacking corners.
Buell designed the 1125CR with a perimeter frame and a unique under-seat exhaust system that lowers the center of gravity, making the bike surprisingly nimble despite its brawny looks. This bike also served as the inspiration for the Magpul Ronin, a unique custom motorcycle with a powerful engine and a focus on performance.
3. Buell RW750: 178 mph
The Buell RW750 — also known as the Road Warrior — debuted in 1984 as Buell's first motorcycle, and it packed a serious racing punch. Built to conquer the AMA Formula One class, the RW750 recorded a blistering 178 mph at the Talladega Speedway. Power was delivered by a unique square-four design that offered a compact and powerful engine — perfect for this high-performance machine.
Buell didn't just focus on the engine. The RW750 sported a massive, wind tunnel tested fairing designed for exceptional aerodynamics. This helped reduce drag significantly, contributing to that impressive 178 mph top speed. The fairing's size was quite radical for its time — some might even say a bit awkward-looking — but function won over form in this case.
However, only two RW750s ever rolled off the production line. A rule change by the AMA threw a wrench in their racing plans, instantly turning them into holy grails for collectors. As such, you might not see an RW750 roaring down the street today — but its story is a prime example of Buell's visionary spirit and his relentless pursuit of building insanely fast motorcycles.
2. Buell 1190RX: 183 mph
The Buell 1190RX is a streetfighter motorcycle packing a monstrous 1190cc engine that cranks out a staggering 185 horsepower. That translates to neck-snapping acceleration, and the speedometer climbs even higher. Push the throttle fully, and you're rocketing towards a top velocity of 183 mph — that's faster than many sports cars!
The 1190RX also boasts a sophisticated suspension system that keeps you planted on the road while carving corners. Top-shelf brakes ensure you can haul this beast back down to earth safely, no matter how wild the ride gets. So, the 1190RX isn't just about tearing down straights — it's a precision instrument for carving up canyons too.
All Buell motorcycles are known for their unique design aesthetic, and the 1190RX is no exception. It has a chunky, muscular look that some might call unconventional, but it certainly turns heads. And let's not forget the sound — that throaty exhaust note is a symphony for any motorcycle enthusiast.
1. Buell XBRR: 202 mph
The Buell XBRR wasn't built for cruising cafes or rumbling down Main Street. No, the XBRR has a single purpose: sheer, unadulterated speed. With a recorded top speed of 202.8 mph, the XBRR is a masterpiece of aerodynamics that looks like a fighter jet on two wheels — all sleek curves and sharp angles.
Nicknamed the Yellowjacket for its distinctive black and yellow paint scheme, its heart thumps with a monstrous 1,339cc engine, 45-degree V-twin engine producing 150 horsepower and 100 lb-ft of torque. This power was channeled through a five-speed manual transmission. If you're looking for a comfortable Sunday ride, look elsewhere, but if you crave the thrill of unbridled speed, the Buell XBRR is one wild ride.
Now, the XBRR wasn't exactly a mass-produced motorcycle. Only 50 units were ever manufactured, making them highly sought-after by collectors. Owning an XBRR isn't just about riding a motorcycle, it's about owning a piece of Buell history — a privilege reserved for a select few.