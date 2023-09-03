12 Vintage Motorcycles Every Collector Would Love To Have

To own one vintage motorcycle, let alone an entire collection, is a labor of love. Parts are difficult to source, maintenance can be tricky, and riding one often feels like you are exposing yourself to unnecessary risk, especially given their dubious handling, reliability issues, and antiquated brakes. However, most motorcyclists could think of at least one vintage machine they would love to own, and if you had the means, the space, and the patience to maintain them, who wouldn't want a collection of classic bikes?

Vintage motorcycle collectors each have their own particular set of preferences, as evidenced by the very different collections of famous enthusiasts such as comedian Jay Leno, Top Gear's Richard Hammond, and actor Ewan MacGregor, to name a few. However, while tastes vary widely from person to person, several iconic and highly sought-after models tend to be popular among enthusiasts of all tastes. These vintage motorcycles are classics that every collector would love to own due to their historical significance, value at auction, desirability, striking good looks, or that all-important "cool" factor.