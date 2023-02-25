The 5 Coolest Motorcycles Owned By Richard Hammond

Richard Hammond has been in the public eye for many years. After leaving school, Hammond got his professional start in radio, and worked at a few different outlets before joining the "Top Gear" crew in 2002. Throughout his early life — and during his time as a co-host of the famous TV show all about automotive ingenuity — Hammond has remained a steadfast gearhead, car collector, and motorcycle enthusiast.

His collection of motorcycles has swelled and dwindled a number of times over the years. He's noted that he had to sell motorcycles in the past in order to eat, and even to purchase toilet paper. This, of course, was at a time before he found international fame performing in some of the most ludicrous and exciting automotive stunts on serial television.

More recently, Hagerty reports that Hammond was working toward launching a business venture restoring classic cars in 2021, and opted to sell some of his motorcycles and cars at the Silverstone Auctions to fund the new venture. "The irony of me supporting my new classic car restoration business by selling some of my own classic car collection is not wasted on me," he said.

Even after selling some of these much-loved vehicles, Hammond retains a massive collection of current motorcycles, and some of the models that he has owned in the past are certainly headline-grabbing. His love of motorcycles doesn't fit into a category: such as modern powerhouses, touring body styles, or café racers. His collection spans genres and many have been fabulously cool.