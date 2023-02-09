The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By Richard Hammond
Many know Richard Hammond as one-third of the old "Top Gear" triumvirate of James May and the controversial Jeremy Clarkson. The "Hamster" first strutted his wares on local British radio before landing a gig on a forgettable motoring show on cable TV (per IMDb).
Hammond became the co-host of BBC "Top Gear" in 2002 and has become an iconic name in the motoring circle for two main reasons. First, Richard Hammond has miraculously survived two spectacular car crashes: He wasted a Rimac Concept_One while filming "The Grand Tour" in Switzerland in 2017. Before that, he sustained life-threatening brain injuries and was left unconscious for two weeks after crashing a Vampire jet-powered dragster while filming "Top Gear" in 2006.
Next, he has an enviable collection of cars, vintage rides, and motorcycles in his garage. He has a mint, 1969 Jaguar E-Type and is considered by some to be the Hamster's prettiest car (per CarHP). His "Top Gear" co-host Jeremy Clarkson jokingly refers to him as an American in British guise for his love of muscle cars — like the 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8, and a vintage Ford Mustang GT 390 from the movie "Bullitt" starring the legendary Steve McQueen.
What is Richard Hammond's most expensive car?
The Hamster recently unloaded a handful of his precious cars and bikes at the Silverstone Auctions near the end of 2021. Hammond sold the vehicles to fund his restoration business, "The Smallest Cog," and not because he was running out of space in his garage. Hammond sold his 1959 Bentley S2, 1969 Porsche 911T, a 1999 Lotus Esprit Sport 350 (one of only 48 ever built), and a few vintage bikes (per Motor1).
However, the most expensive car in Hammond's garage remains a 2009 Aston Martin DBS Volante that costs around $286,500 when bought new (per Motor Trend). Equipped with a 5.9-liter V12 engine that pumps out 510 horsepower and 420 foot-pounds of torque, the Aston Martin DBS delivers a perfect mix of exhilarating GT performance and structural beauty. As a result, it was one of the expensive new cars during its heyday, and Richard Hammond owns one. Moreover, the DBS had a starring role in the James Bond films "Casino Royale" and "Quantum of Solace" (per Aston Martin F1).
More British, Italian, and German cars
The second most expensive vehicle in Richard Hammond's garage is a $225,000 Lamborghini Gallardo LP650-4 Spyder that he acquired in 2009 after making a full recovery from his Vampire dragster crash (per CarHP). The Lambo has a 552-horsepower 5.2-liter V10 engine that helps it rush from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds.
Speaking of fast cars, Hammond is a Porsche freak, and also keeps a 911 GT3 RS in his collection. It has a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six with 500 horsepower and 339 foot-pounds of torque, accelerating to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. Hammond bought his 911 GT3 RS in 2015 for about $200,000 with options.
Rounding out the list of the Hamster's most expensive rides is a 1931 Lagonda M45 that Hemmings claims are worth anywhere between $269,000 to a whopping $2.18 million in today's money. Hammond also owns a glorious $150,000 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500. Of course, these days, Richard Hammond seldom drives his sports cars and supercars, as the British celebrity claims to be undergoing a "midlife crisis" and prefers a pickup or Land Rover for daily roundabouts (per Mirror).