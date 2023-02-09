The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By Richard Hammond

Many know Richard Hammond as one-third of the old "Top Gear" triumvirate of James May and the controversial Jeremy Clarkson. The "Hamster" first strutted his wares on local British radio before landing a gig on a forgettable motoring show on cable TV (per IMDb).

Hammond became the co-host of BBC "Top Gear" in 2002 and has become an iconic name in the motoring circle for two main reasons. First, Richard Hammond has miraculously survived two spectacular car crashes: He wasted a Rimac Concept_One while filming "The Grand Tour" in Switzerland in 2017. Before that, he sustained life-threatening brain injuries and was left unconscious for two weeks after crashing a Vampire jet-powered dragster while filming "Top Gear" in 2006.

Next, he has an enviable collection of cars, vintage rides, and motorcycles in his garage. He has a mint, 1969 Jaguar E-Type and is considered by some to be the Hamster's prettiest car (per CarHP). His "Top Gear" co-host Jeremy Clarkson jokingly refers to him as an American in British guise for his love of muscle cars — like the 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8, and a vintage Ford Mustang GT 390 from the movie "Bullitt" starring the legendary Steve McQueen.