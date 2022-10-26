Celebrities Who Totaled Insanely Expensive Cars

Being a celebrity can be a very lucrative business, and the biggest stars earn millions of dollars over their careers. Many of those celebs choose to spend some of their cash on building enviable car collections, filling hangars full of European exotics, American muscle icons, or cutting-edge hypercars. However, simply having the money to acquire expensive cars doesn't necessarily mean that these high-profile owners actually have the skills needed to drive them. Over the years, that's led to a number of eye-wateringly expensive crashes resulting in totaled cars and bruised egos.

That's not to say that every costly celebrity crash is down to the driver, though, as there are a few famous faces who simply seem to be a magnet for bad luck. From the reality star who got hit by a Prius at an intersection to an actress who had repeated collisions with aggressive paparazzi, sometimes it seems like there's no way these celebrities could have avoided totaling their cars.