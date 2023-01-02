The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By Steve McQueen

Topping the list of most expensive rides is a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, which McQueen ordered new from the factory while still filming "Bullitt." In fact, it was delivered to him while still on the set (via The Gentlemen's Journal), and he held onto it for over four years (via Sotheby's).

The body was designed by Pininfarina and built by Scaglietti. Under the hood was an all-aluminum Colombo V12 engine with six Weber carburetors. The 3.3-liter produced 300hp at 8,000rpm with 215 ft-lb of torque and was mated to a manual 5-speed. It went from zero-to-sixty in 5.5 seconds, did the quarter mile in 14 seconds, and had a top speed of almost 159mph (via conceptcarz.com). In 2014, it sold at a Sotheby's auction for $10,175,000.

Next is yet another Ferrari from Pininfarina and Scaglietti, a 250 GT/L Lusso Berlinetta. According to Christie's, only 350 were made, and McQueen bought his brown-colored Lusso new in 1963 from the famed Otto Zipper showroom in Santa Monica. He owned it for about four years (see a trend here?) until he sold it to buy — you guessed it — another Ferrari, a NART Spider to be exact, after driving one during the filming of "The Thomas Crown Affair."

Getting back to the 250 GT/L Lusso Berlinetta, the 3-liter V12 Colombo engine came with three Weber dual throat carburetors and kicked out 240hp at 7,000rpm. It's hooked to a 4-speed manual synchro transmission and can reach sixty miles per hour from a standstill in 8 seconds at a top speed of 155 (via conceptcarz.com). McQueen's Lusso Berlinetta was bought in 1973 and stored for 24 years (via Christie's). It was sold at auction in 2011 for $2,310,000.

[Featured image by Rex Grey via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]

[Embedded image by exfordy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]