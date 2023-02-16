Classic Honda Motorcycles That Are Surprisingly Cheap Today

To say that Honda is a remarkable automotive company is an understatement. This firm almost single-handedly mobilized Asia with its affordable small-capacity motorcycles, including the record-breaking Super Cub scooter, which has sold over 100 million units worldwide since 1958. It has a thriving car division selling hatchbacks, saloons, and SUVs, but for long-time fans, it is usually Honda's motorbikes that spring to mind.

The Honda Powersports division is responsible for some of the most common two-wheelers in existence, with many models having been sold in various versions for decades. These range from adventure bikes, such as the Africa Twin, to luxury touring bikes such as the market-leading Gold Wing, to sports bikes including the CBR series. There are also street bikes including the diverse CB series and off-road bikes, which include the CRF and XR lines of motorcycles.

While Honda's classic bikes are iconic and sought-after, most Honda motorcycles offer excellent value for the money when bought second-hand. Spares are usually easy to come by, and the brand is renowned for its vehicles' excellent reliability. Here we look at the classic Honda bikes throughout history. These fun and aspirational vehicles can be snapped up for a bargain, with most available for less than $5,000 in today's second-hand markets.

[Featured image by Rainmaker47 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]