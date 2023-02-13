The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By James May

James May, the co-host of "The Grand Tour," is a renowned car enthusiast and journalist. He resigned from "Top Gear" in 2015, alongside Richard Hammond, after the BBC fired Jeremy Clarkson. The three British presenters later signed a deal with Amazon Prime to produce "The Grand Tour" — an automotive TV show similar to "Top Gear."

Apart from hosting "The Grand Tour," James May has starred in other series produced by Amazon Prime while touring in Japan and Italy. James May's co-hosts also got the same deal with Amazon Prime — Jeremy featured in "Clarkson's Farm," and Hammond starred in "The Great Escapists." At the moment, it's unclear if May and Hammond will continue starring in Amazon Prime shows after it was reported that Amazon is cutting ties with Jeremy Clarkson.

However, James May occasionally appears on the DriveTribe YouTube channel to tell exciting stories about his car collection. Here are the top five most expensive cars owned by James May.