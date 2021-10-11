Toyota Mirai travels 845 miles on a tank of hydrogen to earn Guinness World Record

The 2021 Toyota Mirai has earned a spot on the Guinness World Records. It now holds the record for the longest distance traveled by a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle without refueling. The Mirai achieved an unbelievable 845 miles on a single full tank of hydrogen, proof that zero-emission cars are capable of going the extra mile, and then some.

“In 2016, the Toyota Mirai was the first production fuel cell electric vehicle available for sale in North America, and now the next generation Mirai is setting distance records,” said Bob Carter, executive vice president, Toyota North America.

The Mirai’s record-breaking fuel economy run was monitored closely by the Guinness World Records. It logged 152 MPGe on its two-day roundtrip tour of Southern California. Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric validated the record with a seal on the Mirai’s fuel door.

Professional hypermiler Wayne Gedes and co-pilot Bob Winger began the tip on August 23, 2021, at the Toyota Technical Center (TTC) in Gardenia, California. The duo went south towards San Ysidro and then north to Santa Barbara through Santa Monica and Malibu beach via the Pacific Coast Highway. After returning to TTC in the evening, the pair traveled 473 miles with only two driver swaps.

The duo logged 372 more miles forging rush hour traffic across San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County on the next day, August 24. By the time the Toyota Mirai returned to TTC with zero fuel in the tank, it had logged a total of 845 miles. “We are proud to be leaders of this exciting technology, which is just one of a growing lineup of zero-emission vehicles in our portfolio,” concluded Carter.

So, how did Wayne Gedes and Bob Winger manage to squeeze out such incredible mileage? Besides employing a couple of specialized hypermiling techniques under particular weather and driving conditions, the duo had some tried-and-tested advice for fuel-conscious drivers: Ensure the wheels are correctly aligned, avoid driving with under-inflated tires, keep the engine well-maintained, and watch your speed.

The 2021 Toyota Mirai is available in XLE and Limited trims. Both have a fuel-cell electric powertrain and a single electric motor with 182 horsepower. It also has modern creature comforts like dual-zone air-conditioning, manual rear sunshades, heated front seats, and power-folding mirrors with puddle lights. Despite its Lexus-like design and rear-wheel-drive platform, it’s not a sports sedan, but the immediate shove makes it seem more urgent than Toyota’s claimed zero to 60 mph time of 9.1-seconds.