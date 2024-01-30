Touring Bikes Explained: How They're Different From Other Motorcycles

All drivers and riders need to select the vehicle that's right for them. A racing veteran wouldn't attempt a new land speed record in a Ford Fiesta any more than somebody who mostly only does the grocery store and school runs would choose a Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut in which to do so.

With this in mind, somebody new to the wonderful world of motorcycles may find it difficult to narrow down their choices. They'll certainly have a budget in mind and will need some idea of a preferred style, manufacturer, engine size, color scheme, and so on. There's much more to consider on top of these factors, though. Do you want something smaller and easier to handle, like a scooter? Maybe you're looking for adventure and want something stronger that can cope well with going off-road. Another option you're sure to hear motorcycle enthusiasts talk about is the touring motorcycle.

In this piece, we'll take a look at what's meant by touring bike, the strengths of such a machine, and what separates it from other common types of motorcycle.