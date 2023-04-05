The Main Motorcycle Types Every Rider Should Know

One of the best things about motorcycles is the diversity. Not everybody rides motorcycles for the same reasons, and everybody has their own preference. The very fortunate among us may even have more than one type of bike to use when the occasion calls for it, but there's something to be said for picking the right horse for the right course.

Motorcycling really kicked off when makers started putting motors into bicycles, with manufacturers like Royal Enfield, Triumph, and Harley Davidson taking the idea and running with it — producing vehicles that went ever faster as time went on. From the beginning, motorcycles were vehicles ripe for customization, and riders have always modified their machines to be more fit for purpose.

Fast forward to the middle of the 20th century, when manufacturers had caught on that motorcyclists all wanted different things, and we would start to see motorcycle designs starting to properly delineate. Nowadays, there's a smorgasbord of different bikes available for all riders.