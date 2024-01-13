5 Of The Fastest Motorcycles Yamaha Ever Built, Ranked

Yamaha has been in the motorcycle business for a long time, with a huge number of models to fit every category. The brand has evolved a lot through the years, but whether you need one for long trips or just to the end of the quarter mile, there's a Yamaha that will fit the profile. It's no wonder some of the most successful racers of all time rode Yamahas primarily with greats like Eddie Lawson, Wayne Rainey, Freddie Spencer, and, of course, Kenny Roberts. The very look of those yellow sports bikes with the black racing stripes from the '70s and '80s was enough to bring about fear in all competitors.

Much of the tech Yamaha learned from those racing engines translated to many street-legal bikes in the following decades. Some were meant to take after those early racing bikes, but others could be touring bikes meant for the long haul. Check out some of the fastest Yamaha motorcycles ever built throughout the years.