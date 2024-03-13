5 Of The Fastest Motorcycles Harley-Davidson Ever Built
Harley-Davidson is an iconic brand of motorcycles, but one thing the company isn't always associated with is speed. While there are bikes from other manufacturers that can leave many Harleys in the dust, that doesn't mean there aren't some lightning-fast motorcycles emblazoned with the Harley-Davidson name. Harley-Davidson has been making bikes for over 120 years, having built its first motorcycle in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1903. It was only a few years later that the company pushed motorcycle technology into new territory with a V-twin engine that allowed its vehicles to reach 60 miles per hour, helping the brand explode in popularity and become synonymous with the two-wheeled vehicle.
Since then, Harley-Davidson has manufactured many different lines and types of motorcycles, and is still currently one of the most successful names in the industry. The company is also committed to remaining so in the 21st century, and has already dipped a toe into producing EVs as the wider industry transitions into an electric future. Impressively, its first electric bike — the LiveWire One — is also one of its fastest, though its traditional ICE motorcycles still dominate the list of its speediest vehicles. Here are five of the fastest motorcycles that Harley-Davidson has ever built.
FXDR 114
Part of Harley-Davidson's speedy Softail line, the FXDR 114 is the fastest motorcycle the manufacturer has ever sold. The muscle cruiser is built with modern, lightweight components that — when coupled with a top-of-the-line suspension — give the bike a ton of power and acceleration. The heart of the vehicle is its Milwaukee Eight 114, V-twin, pushrod-operated engine, which has a displacement of 1,868 cc. With an output of 100 horsepower, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 115 miles per hour, and it can go from 0 to 60 in 2.5 seconds flat.
In addition to aluminum and carbon fiber parts to make the motorcycle lighter, the FXDR 114 also features design aesthetics that highlight its high performance. A stretched fuel tank, cowl over the seat, and wide rear tire with an aluminum swingarm all contribute to an aggressive look that tells you — even when the bike is standing still — that it's fast and powerful.
VRSCA V-Rod
The V-Rod is a line of Harleys that dates back to the end of the 20th century, before ending production in 2017. Also known as the VRSC (V-twin racing street custom), these street bikes were the first made by Harley-Davidson with overhead camshafts and liquid cooling. The 1,130 cc V2 engine was designed in collaboration with Porsche, so it shouldn't be a surprise that the V-Rod could really move. It could generate 115 horsepower and 100.3 Nm of torque at 7,300 rpm, which gave the V-Rod enough power for an 11.7 second quarter-mile and a top speed of 135 miles per hour.
The V-Rod didn't just impress because of its speed. It also attracted a lot of attention for its looks, thanks to an innovative chassis design that appeared both modern and sporty, while also showcasing a classic style in a way that Harley-Davidson is known for. Dual slash-cut chrome exhaust pipes and two-tone silver and charcoal powder-coated cylinders with chrome covers — as well as black hand controls and a silver-leafed aluminum powder coat on the hydroformed frame — helped make the V-Rod a motorcycle you couldn't ignore even if you tried.
LiveWire One
While Harley-Davidson is an old manufacturer that dates back nearly to the 19th century, the company is still producing state-of-the-art bikes with 21st century technology. That includes its first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire One, which was first unveiled to the public in 2014. Harley-Davidson nailed its attempt at an EV on the first try, as the LiveWire is one of the best electric motorcycles on the market. It's also one of the fastest bikes Harley has ever sold — the LiveWire can go 0 to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds and has a top speed of 110 miles per hour.
With an engine that can produce 100 horsepower and 86 ft-lb of torque, the LiveWire is proof that you don't need internal combustion for a fast ride. If you're the type of biker who loves the feel of the engine's hum vibrating under your seat even when stopped at a red light, Harley-Davidson incorporated an innovative haptic pulse that "creates a sensory connection between you and the bike." Its low center of gravity and lightweight, cast-aluminum frame also gives the motorcycle a sporty feel and provides the bike with agility that can match its speed.
The EV also has other impressive specs besides its engine and speed. It has a range of 146 city miles, 70 highway miles, or 95 combined/stop-and-go miles, with a 15.4 kWh battery that can fast charge in an hour and fully charge at level one in 11 hours. The LiveWire is also equipped with modern smart technology, including a 4.3-inch touchscreen, voice controls, and the ability to pair with your Android or iOS device.
Road Glide ST
Harley-Davidson's Road Glide ST is one of its fastest motorcycles, as well as one of its slickest-looking. Available in three colors (vivid black, white sand pearl, and Fast Johnnie cyan), the 2023 Road Glide ST has a slick, streamlined design that lives up to its impressive internals. Its Milwaukee-Eight 117 V2 engine is built with a tuned heavy breather intake and high-flow exhaust, allowing it to deliver 126 ft. lbs. of torque at 3,750 rpm and 103 horsepower. Equipped with this power, the Road Glide ST can reach a top speed of 130 miles per hour, and go 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds. It can hit a quarter-mile in 13.8 seconds.
The latest Road Glide ST models also have modern technology that makes it clear this isn't your grandmother's bike. A 6.5-inch full-color TFT screen delivers the vehicle's infotainment as part of its Boom! Box GTS system, and the motorcycle sports two 5.25-inch speakers. The Road Glide ST is also pretty fuel efficient and able to get 41 city/highway miles per gallon. It's also a comfortable bike to ride, even when compared to the 2023 Honda Gold Wing.
Softail Slim S
A spiritual successor to the bobbers of the last century, Harley-Davidson's Softail Slim is a stripped-down motorcycle with minimal chrome. However, that doesn't mean it's basic, and it certainly doesn't mean it's slow — in fact, the Softail Slim S is one of the fastest motorcycles ever built by the company. Its four-stroke Screamin' Eagle V2 engine has a displacement of 1,801 cc and can deliver 107 lb. ft. at 3,000 rpm. Able to generate up to 86 bhp, the governed top speed of the bike is 125 mph, and it can go zero to sixty in 3.9 seconds, as well as make a quarter-mile in 12.7 seconds.
Not only is the Softail Slim fast, but it's also a smooth ride, thanks to a well-engineered suspension and rear shocks that are hidden within the classic look of the bike. If you're looking for a ride that evokes the vintage Harleys of yesteryear, but still want the comfort and power of a modern motorcycle powertrain and suspension, the Softail Slim S will take you where you want to go — and fast.