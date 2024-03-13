5 Of The Fastest Motorcycles Harley-Davidson Ever Built

Harley-Davidson is an iconic brand of motorcycles, but one thing the company isn't always associated with is speed. While there are bikes from other manufacturers that can leave many Harleys in the dust, that doesn't mean there aren't some lightning-fast motorcycles emblazoned with the Harley-Davidson name. Harley-Davidson has been making bikes for over 120 years, having built its first motorcycle in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1903. It was only a few years later that the company pushed motorcycle technology into new territory with a V-twin engine that allowed its vehicles to reach 60 miles per hour, helping the brand explode in popularity and become synonymous with the two-wheeled vehicle.

Since then, Harley-Davidson has manufactured many different lines and types of motorcycles, and is still currently one of the most successful names in the industry. The company is also committed to remaining so in the 21st century, and has already dipped a toe into producing EVs as the wider industry transitions into an electric future. Impressively, its first electric bike — the LiveWire One — is also one of its fastest, though its traditional ICE motorcycles still dominate the list of its speediest vehicles. Here are five of the fastest motorcycles that Harley-Davidson has ever built.