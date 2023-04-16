Everything You Should Know About Zero Motorcycles

It's said that more than half of all new cars sold by the year 2030 will be electric-powered. Nearly every day, we're bombarded with news of the latest EV models, technology advances, and tax incentives. By comparison, the electric motorcycle hasn't been as well received by gearheads, which is a shame because it's quite a fitting platform for electric propulsion.

At the forefront of the EV bike movement is California-based Zero Motorcycles, appropriately named for its products' nonexistent level of harmful emissions. Founded in 2006 by Neal Saiki, a former NASA engineer, Zero Motorcycles is considered by some to be the two-wheel version of Tesla. At the time of writing, the company offers nine models ranging from slick street racers to off-road-ready dirt bikes. The common thread between all of Zero's bikes is the Z-Force powertrain that contains only one moving part — a maintenance-free sealed motor — which produces instantaneous gobs of torque that puts many gasoline-powered bikes to shame.

Like numerous bike builders before, Zero took to motorsports to prove the mettle of its creations. First up was the 2012 Bonneville Shootout, a land-speed event at the famed Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. Rider Brandon Miller piloted a Zero S ZF6 to a new record for modified production motorcycles: 101.652 mph in the flying mile, smashing the old record by a full 23 mph. Following up on that success, Zero won the production electric motorcycle class three years in a row between 2013 and 2015 at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, a winding 12.4-mile trek up a Colorado mountainside.