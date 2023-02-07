Harley-Davidson's LiveWire Electric Motorcycle Has Been Delayed, And Production Numbers Slashed

LiveWire Group, the company responsible for the LiveWire line of electric motorcycles, was spun off into its own company by Harley-Davidson in September 2022. On paper, the bikes have the potential to be huge for the motorcycle industry, as the vast majority of production motorcycles are gasoline-powered. The $22,799 LiveWire One, the first bike from the brand, boasts an estimated range of upwards of 150 miles on a charge and a 0 to 60 time of just three seconds. The yet-to-be-released S2 Del Mar bike is priced at $16,999 and has an expected range of 110 miles of city driving.

Unfortunately for the brand, the EVs are not selling like the bikes from its former parent company. LiveWire sold 597 bikes last year according to a press release published by LiveWire. Although that's ahead of forecasted sales, that's barely a drop in the bucket. To make matters worse, LiveWire is cutting the number of proposed sales this year, and the lower-price S2 Del Mar has been delayed, as well.