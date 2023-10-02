The 8 Most Fuel-Efficient Motorcycles Of 2023
Motorcycles are a great form of transportation and also quite fun to ride. Most casual fans know the major motorcycle brands like Suzuki, Honda, Harley-Davidson, BMW, and Kawasaki. People who live next to freeways can usually hear them flying by with their distinctive engine and exhaust noises. However, one thing that doesn't get talked about enough is their excellent fuel economy. In fact, many major manufacturers don't list official MPG numbers unless you really dig into the specs. Most information about fuel efficiency comes from riders and bike reviewers.
In general, motorcycles get decent fuel economy. It's not unusual for bikes to get north of 30 MPG with several going well over 50 MPG. It really depends on the type of motorcycle as there are multiple varieties to choose from. However, most brands have at least one that eats up the mileage without burning a ton of fuel. These bikes come and go, and there are some with excellent fuel efficiency that you have to buy used. One such example is the Suzuki TU250X, which was capable of doing well over 60 MPG.
Today's modern motorcycles are fairly fuel-efficient. Those who have some self-control on the throttle can usually get over the rated fuel efficiency estimates if they really try. However, some others are just intrinsically good at soaking up the miles. Honda rules the roost here, but there are fuel-efficient motorcycles from other brands as well. Here's a list of the most fuel-efficient motorcycles that you can still buy new in 2023.
8. Suzuki V-Strom 650
The Suzuki V-Strom 650 may be at the start of the list, but that doesn't mean it's not a capable machine. This one comes in a couple of different variants, including the base V-Strom 650 and the more expensive V-Strom 650XT Adventure. There are some differences between the variants, but they are all powered by a V-twin, four-stroke 645cc engine that can handle freeway speeds with no issues. The 650XT Adventure variant also comes with integrated storage, so this thing is definitely built for road-tripping.
Few signs point to its touring capabilities more than its fuel economy. Reviewers say this can do upwards of 70 MPG, but real-world numbers are significantly lower than that. Whether it's due to overzealousness with the throttle or because the bikes are weighed down with baggage, we don't know for sure, but real riders are getting close to 57 MPG. That's still not bad in the slightest, especially when you take into consideration that the bike can hold more than five gallons of gas. That puts its range well over 250 miles, which is very impressive for a motorcycle.
The Suzuki V-Strom 650 starts at a base price of $8,904 before extra fees are added. The 650XT Adventure variant is a couple thousand dollars more expensive. For that you get a motorcycle that can take long road trips, is comfortable to ride, and, if optioned, has integrated storage for your belongings while you travel.
7. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, better known as the INT650, is a cafe racer style motorcycle with a retro look. Reviewers praise it for its good ride quality and old-school styling. It features analog gauges, a 648cc parallel-twin engine, and a modest 3.6-gallon fuel tank. It's not massive and heavy like you'll find with some bikes, and the ergonomics make it a good bike for city or highway travel. The engine can easily get this thing up to highway speeds.
In terms of fuel economy, it's a little difficult to pin down. Some reviewers say that it can do 60 MPG, but real-world data suggests that it's a hair over 50 MPG. That's still pretty good, considering most real owners are probably a bit heavier on the throttle than reviewers in this instance. With that fuel economy, the INT650 can do over 150 miles on a single tank of gas, making shorter road trips possible without needing to stop for fuel.
Royal Enfield renewed the bike for 2023, and you can still buy it new. The newest variant has some styling differences and some engine enhancements from some earlier models. However, most of the fuel economy estimates came from older models of the INT650, so the newest models are most likely still capable of pushing over 50 MPG. MSRP starts at $6,149 and may increase depending on the paint color.
6. BMW G 310 GS
The BMW G 310 GS is excellent overall, and it's a motorcycle we recommend to newer riders. The bike features a 313cc engine that can get to a max speed of 88 MPH. That's more than fast enough for highway use, although most riders will get the most enjoyment out of it on city streets. BMW gave the G 310 GS a modern style while making it easy to ride. It's an adventure-style motorcycle with all of the benefits of that. The only real downside is that smaller riders may find it a bit large.
In terms of fuel economy, this BMW is killing it. Some reviews and anecdotal evidence say that this bike is capable of 80 MPG. Crowd sourced data isn't far off, with the bike doing roughly 63 MPG on average. That is better than all but the most fuel-efficient hybrid cars on the market. The G 310 GS comes with a three-gallon fuel tank, which means this thing is good for over 180 miles per tank if the rider isn't hard on the throttle. Of course, it's a motorcycle, so the urge is always there.
Despite being from a premium brand like BMW, the G 310 GS doesn't have a high starting price. It starts at $5,695 before options and destination fees are applied. That makes it a relatively affordable machine for enthusiasts and beginners alike. Unlike the Royal Enfield above, BMW's dealership network is a little bit bigger, so it's also easier to get your hands on one of these. Of course, used options still exist as well.
5. Honda NC750X DCT
Honda has made some of the most iconic motorcycles of all time, and its current offerings are still very good. The NC750X is a great example of this, with modern styling, excellent capabilities, and good range. It sports a 745cc liquid-cooled four-stroke parallel-twin engine that gives it a top speed of just over 100 mph, making this great for both city streets and highway cruising. It also has the distinction of being one of Honda's highest-selling motorcycles.
In terms of fuel economy, the NC750X does a great job. There are several reviews that say this bike can get more than 70 MPG pretty easily. Impressively, crowd-sourced numbers nearly agree with it and show that modern versions of the NC750X get around 65 MPG pretty reliably. What's even more impressive is that's taking into consideration how fun it is to rev this thing out, which would dramatically reduce fuel economy.
This is also the most expensive bike on the list so far. It starts with an MSRP of $9,399 and, again, that's before destination fees. For the price, you get a bike with better fuel economy than any regular car short of an EV with enough power and comfort to ride in any situation. The NC750X also comes with a 3.7-gallon tank, which means this thing can go over 200 miles on a single tank.
4. Honda CB500X
Yes, Honda makes a few motorcycles that have excellent fuel economy. We said they ruled the roost in this category, did we not? The CB500X is an excellent machine. It's part of a trio of bikes, including the CB500F and the CBR500R, but for now, let's focus on the CB500X. This one comes with a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke engine, which is a set of adjectives you'll likely see a few more times on this list. It has a max speed of 113 MPH, strong braking performance, excellent dynamics, and more.
The claimed fuel economy for this one is 78.5 MPG, although most reviews struggled to get it over 70 MPG. Rider numbers put modern versions of the bike at around 66 to 67 MPG on average with a few reaching as high as 77 MPG. That's just a bit better than the aforementioned NC750X, which is why it beats it out on this list. In addition to its high fuel economy, the CB500X also sports a 4.7-gallon fuel tank. That means this thing can go well over 250 miles on a single tank, which makes it great for road trips.
The 2023 Honda CB500X starts at $7,299 before fees, making it a reasonable choice in terms of performance and cost. Curiously, the 2023 model only comes in one color, which Honda calls Pearl Organic Green. There are some extras you can consider, but none of them affect the performance of the bike. For the record, the Honda Rebel 500 also gets similar fuel economy for a little less money.
3. Royal Enfield Classic 350
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is where we start to get into the more serious numbers. This retro-inspired bike comes with a 349cc single cylinder four-stroke engine, which is a bit smaller than most of the others on this list. Additionally, it comes with some pretty comfortable seats and a top speed of just 71 MPH, although this means the bike probably isn't the best for highway jaunts. You'll have a lot more fun with this one in the city.
For fuel economy, this is an excellent bike. Reviewer routinely scored over 75 MPG with it. In a rare change from other motorcycles, the real-world stats agree here with riders getting an average of 78 MPG on the 2016 model, which is the most recent model year with such data. There are no two ways around it, this thing simply sips fuel. The 3.43-gallon tank means that the Classic 350 is good for over 200 miles of range, and that's great considering that it can barely get up to speed on the freeway.
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts at $4,599 and comes in nine different colors. Some of the colors add $100 to the price, but it's worth it because they all look pretty nice. Overall, this is a nice motorcycle for zipping around town and having fun. Fortunately, you get all of that fun and utility without the heavy fuel costs of less efficient motorcycles.
2. Honda Grom and Honda Monkey
The Honda Grom and Honda Monkey prove that bigger isn't always better when it comes to motorcycles. These two bikes represent two of Honda's smallest offerings and come with a 124cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine that is highly fuel efficient. The Grom's top speed is around 73 MPH while the Monkey rides at a tepid maximum of 56.5 MPH. Make no mistake — these are no motorcycles built for long highway road trips. They are for zipping around town efficiently.
To hammer that point home even harder, the Honda Grom has an absurdly rated fuel economy of 166 MPG. Riders of the most recent versions of the bike get an average of 123 MPG. Meanwhile, riders of the Monkey do very similar numbers. Rest assured, if you hate buying fuel but still want to ride something on two wheels, these two are about as good as it gets. The Grom has a 1.6-gallon fuel tank while the Monkey uses a similar 1.5-gallon tank. That's good for about 180 miles between fill-ups, which matches the range of motorcycles with twice the fuel tank size.
The Grom and the Monkey are also two of the cheapest motorcycles on the list as well. The Grom is a bit cheaper at $3,499 while the Monkey goes for $4,299. Of the two, the Grom is probably the better deal since it has higher max speeds, a slightly larger fuel tank, and slightly better fuel economy than the Monkey. However, we didn't want to forget about the Monkey, which is why we listed them both together.
1. Zero DSR-X
The Zero DSR-X has a bit of a cheat code when it comes to fuel economy because it doesn't actually use any fuel. It's an all-electric bike and part of a growing number that are available today. The electric engine is capable of pushing this thing to a maximum of 112 MPH, which is right up there with some of the more powerful fuel-efficient options on the list.
This bike's battery range allows the Zero DSR-X to ride around the city for roughly 180 miles between charges. That drops to 85 miles on the highway due to the higher speed. Unfortunately, electric vehicle chargers aren't as ubiquitous as gas stations yet, so this probably isn't the best bet for road trips until such a network of chargers exists. Even so, its ability to match even the Honda Grom in city fuel economy while also going faster and, frankly, looking cooler is what makes it worthy of consideration.
Like all EV tech, the Zero DSR-X is expensive with a starting price of $19,995. What you get, though, is the thrill of riding a motorcycle around town without the annoyance of needing to gas it up. You will need to charge it, though, and Zero says that the optimal charge time is about one hour. Much like its four-wheeled brethren, EV motorcycle tech is probably going to improve in the coming years, so future bikes will likely be even better.