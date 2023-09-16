8 Myths About Motorcycles You Need To Stop Believing

There's no experience in the modern world quite like riding a motorcycle. The feeling of being in the elements with nothing to block your view creates a connection to the road that does not exist even in a convertible. While a motorcycle provides transportation, the enjoyment of riding can make the ride itself a fulfilling activity, with no destination necessary. That is especially true if given the opportunity to ride through scenic areas such as a national park or a winding mountain road. With the unique experience of riding a motorcycle comes an immediate camaraderie with fellow riders, and, generally speaking, the only thing better than going for a ride is going for a ride with friends.

Motorcycles are impractical for daily use in many places, and therefore, a motorcycle is often a second vehicle. This means there will never be traffic with a large percentage of two-wheelers like you would see in Taiwan or Vietnam, where scooters and motorcycles provide primary transportation for millions. This leads to a vast number of people being unaware of the particulars of riding a bike, and that leads to the creation of myths and misinformation. Even among riders, myths persist based on wives' tales and false assumptions. If you spend enough time on two wheels, particularly if you work in a bike shop, you will hear plenty of unsolicited advice based on scant evidence. To curb this phenomenon, you need to stop believing these myths.