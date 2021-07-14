Harley-Davidson Sportster S motorcycle revealed packing 121-horsepower

One of the most iconic motorcycle brands in the entire world is Harley-Davidson. The motorcycle manufacturer has revealed a new version of its iconic Sportster called the Sportster S. Harley says the motorcycle is designed to deliver a thrilling riding experience and to bring a new era of performance to the Sportster name.

One of the most iconic features of the Sportster S is the Revolution Max 1250T V-Twin engine that produces 121 horsepower and 94 pounds-foot of torque. The engine revs to 9500 RPM and features forged aluminum pistons. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission.

The motorcycle is also fitted with a lightweight chassis and premium suspension to provide riders with responsive and intuitive handling. Harley-Davidson says the motorcycle will land in dealerships this fall, starting at $14,999. The focal point of the motorcycle is the fuel tank and tail section of the frame.

The large front tires are meant to remind Harley-Davidson fans of the fenderless front end of the classic bobber. The tail section has a high-mount exhaust in the slim solo seat inspired by the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat tracker.

The motorcycle uses inverted front forks with wide-profile tires. The engine features magnesium covers finished in a Chocolate Satin finish meant to give the motorcycle the look of a custom show bike. The motorcycle weighs 502 pounds and features a 3.1-gallon fuel tank.

Harley fits the motorcycle with a 4.0-inch diameter TFT screen that displays all instruments and infotainment functions. Display functions can be changed using the left and right-hand control array when the motorcycle is in motion or stopped. The motorcycle lacks an integrated infotainment system, but it does show information on the screen from a paired Bluetooth device. Other key features of the motorcycle are a cornering enhanced antilock braking system and cornering enhanced traction control.