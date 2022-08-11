How Smart Motorcycle Helmets Can Change Your Ride
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're a motorcyclist, strapping on a helmet could be the most important thing you can do before riding your bike. According to a data report from the NCBI, head, neck, face, and traumatic brain injuries are the main risks for death among motorcyclists. Wearing a helmet can significantly lessen mortality if you wind up in a road accident.
In the United States alone, estimates say that 14,283 motorcyclists died in road traffic accidents from 2008 to 2018 — 42% of them were not wearing helmets.
The statistics are grim, but there is a silver lining if you are looking for ways to be safe. As you probably already know, there are many types of helmets on the market to choose from. However, did you know there are smart helmets available too? Just like a typical helmet, smart helmets offer protection along with additional connected features to keep motorcyclists safer on the road.
Although the interactive helmet industry is burgeoning, it has also experienced setbacks in past years. Failed startups such as Skully have either gone bankrupt or have closed down for good, as in the case of the smart-helmet manufacturer, Nuviz.
Nonetheless, there are still smart helmets to buy if you are looking for a helmet that does more than just protect your head. Here's why it might be time to decide if you want to give your headgear a serious upgrade.
Smart helmets have plenty of cool features
While they may look the same on the outside, these intelligent helmets not only protect you from head trauma like regular helmets but are also equipped with add-ons such as Bluetooth which are integrated into their communication and entertainment systems. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can play music, get directions from a voice assistant if you need to, or use a headset to make calls without having to take your eyes off the road or fumble for a phone.
Many helmets also come with sensors. Wireless sensors are extremely useful for motorcyclists and offer a way for them to know how close other vehicles are to them, especially in cases where they need to switch lanes.
Functions for these helmets vary depending on the manufacturer. Some smart helmets like the Forcite MK 1 have built-in chin-mounted cameras that assist in navigation. Others such as the Sena Momentum Helmet feature a noise-canceling mode that can block out the wind and sounds from the freeway which can affect rider reaction times. It also has a noise-control mode that lets you hear clearly without needing to take off your helmet.