How Smart Motorcycle Helmets Can Change Your Ride

If you're a motorcyclist, strapping on a helmet could be the most important thing you can do before riding your bike. According to a data report from the NCBI, head, neck, face, and traumatic brain injuries are the main risks for death among motorcyclists. Wearing a helmet can significantly lessen mortality if you wind up in a road accident.

In the United States alone, estimates say that 14,283 motorcyclists died in road traffic accidents from 2008 to 2018 — 42% of them were not wearing helmets.

The statistics are grim, but there is a silver lining if you are looking for ways to be safe. As you probably already know, there are many types of helmets on the market to choose from. However, did you know there are smart helmets available too? Just like a typical helmet, smart helmets offer protection along with additional connected features to keep motorcyclists safer on the road.

Although the interactive helmet industry is burgeoning, it has also experienced setbacks in past years. Failed startups such as Skully have either gone bankrupt or have closed down for good, as in the case of the smart-helmet manufacturer, Nuviz.

Nonetheless, there are still smart helmets to buy if you are looking for a helmet that does more than just protect your head. Here's why it might be time to decide if you want to give your headgear a serious upgrade.