12 Major Motorcycle Brands Ranked Worst To Best

There are many factors that can inform your decision to buy a specific brand of motorcycle. These might include value for money, performance, legacy, and efficiency, all of which contribute to this ranking. However, the best indicator by which one can judge the quality of a motorcycle brand overall is its reliability. After all, none of us wishes to spend more time and money than is absolutely necessary on maintenance and repairs, and while safety should be a primary concern when considering buying any vehicle, this especially applies to motorcycles.

This is beneficial information if you are in the market for a new bike or simply a current owner who wishes to see how your motorcycle brand stands up compared to the rest of the pack. While it is undoubtedly true that some motorcycles are more reliable than others produced by the same manufacturer, it is fair to generalize a brand as a whole, as they tend to employ the same manufacturing methods throughout their product lines and adhere to the same standards of build quality according to budget constraints and design principles. This ranking determines which bikes look after their owners best and keep them out of the garage while considering other factors, such as return custom and popularity, to see which major marques come out on top.