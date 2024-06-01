Is Benelli's TNT 135 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know

As a beginner, choosing your first motorcycle from an array of cruisers, sport bikes, tourers, dual sports, and others is a daunting task. While several motorcycle manufacturers offer various bike styles suitable for the beginning rider, we'll focus this review on the Benelli TNT 135. As one of the best street-legal mini-bikes, the TNT 135 presents an inexpensive option to throw a leg over for the first time.

Size, weight, and cost are key metrics to consider when shopping for a beginner's first motorcycle. Bikes with tall seat heights make it difficult for shorter riders to touch the ground with both feet when the motorcycle is stopped. While that situation limits the amount of control a rider has, even taller riders benefit from lower seat heights that allow them to stand over the bike if something goes wrong.

Heavy motorcycles offer a plush ride when cruising along the highway. However, the beginning rider will find lighter bikes more forgiving when they lose their balance and easier to pick up from the ground when they fall over. Lighter motorcycles typically suffer less damage when they fall over.

New bikes on the lower end of the price scale are a good option for the beginner. While used motorcycles can be a great low-cost option, without some experience or guidance, buying used could present unforeseen problems. New motorcycles come with dealer support, often including riding lessons, and a factory warranty.