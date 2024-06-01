Is Benelli's TNT 135 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know
As a beginner, choosing your first motorcycle from an array of cruisers, sport bikes, tourers, dual sports, and others is a daunting task. While several motorcycle manufacturers offer various bike styles suitable for the beginning rider, we'll focus this review on the Benelli TNT 135. As one of the best street-legal mini-bikes, the TNT 135 presents an inexpensive option to throw a leg over for the first time.
Size, weight, and cost are key metrics to consider when shopping for a beginner's first motorcycle. Bikes with tall seat heights make it difficult for shorter riders to touch the ground with both feet when the motorcycle is stopped. While that situation limits the amount of control a rider has, even taller riders benefit from lower seat heights that allow them to stand over the bike if something goes wrong.
Heavy motorcycles offer a plush ride when cruising along the highway. However, the beginning rider will find lighter bikes more forgiving when they lose their balance and easier to pick up from the ground when they fall over. Lighter motorcycles typically suffer less damage when they fall over.
New bikes on the lower end of the price scale are a good option for the beginner. While used motorcycles can be a great low-cost option, without some experience or guidance, buying used could present unforeseen problems. New motorcycles come with dealer support, often including riding lessons, and a factory warranty.
Is the Benelli TNT 135 a good motorcycle?
The Benelli family began making motorcycles in 1921 and the company still designs them at the Benelli R&D center located in Pesaro, Italy. While Italian vehicles are renowned for their classic styling, quality, and performance, Benelli now operates under the ownership of the Qianjiang Group based in Zhejiang Province, China.
In its review of the 2018 Benelli TNT 135, Motorcycle.com says, "Yes, many Chinese motorcycles are complete crap. The TnT135 is not one of them." The review lists Benelli's limited dealer network, lack of ABS braking, non-adjustable brake and clutch levers, and class-topping weight are among the TNT 135's downsides, however, it offers "lots of bang for little buck."
Compared to the Honda Grom (a significant competitor), the TNT 135 provides a larger engine (135 cc to 124 cc), weighs about 32 pounds more (256 pounds to 224), and has a taller seat height (30.7- inches to 30.0). The least expensive 2024 Honda Grom MSRP is listed at $3,599 while a new Benelli TNT 135 MSRP is $3,199.
Is the Benelli TNT 135 a good beginner bike?
The Benelli TNT 135 is a decent choice for a beginner bike. However, it might not be the best option on paper. The Benelli's most significant advantage as a starter bike compared to the competition is its low price and overall value. While it appears to be a well-built machine capable of transporting the beginning motorcycle commuter from point A to Points B and beyond with fun and stylish flair, its size and weight may leave some beginners unsatisfied.
At 30.7 inches, the TNT 135's seat is taller than average. While beginner riders with longer inseams might find the taller seat more comfortable, it's a disadvantage on a beginner bike. The Benelli's additional weight isn't going to help at stoplights or backing out of parking spaces, either.
Ultimately, the intangible aspect of how the motorcycle feels to a particular rider should be the basis for any buying decision. With Benelli's sparse dealer network, those with a desire to look at or test ride a TNT 135 outside of any sizable metropolitan area may be out of luck. However, if you find yourself near a Benelli dealership, the TNT 135 is worth a look for a beginner bike.