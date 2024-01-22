Cruisers, Sport Bikes, And More: A Guide To Choosing Your First Motorcycle
Riding a motorcycle is an unparalleled experience that can be so different from driving, say, a car. To truly enjoy the open roads at your convenience, you may at some point decide to purchase your own motorcycle. If you've started looking around and comparing your options, you've likely already realized that the world of motorcycles is huge, and the range of options and styles makes it hard for someone curious about getting into the hobby to pick their first ride.
While it's tempting, resist picking a new motorcycle based on its looks or on-paper specs alone. Ideally, the type of motorcycle you pick should be suited to the kind of riding you want to do. For instance, if you're looking to do plenty of off-road riding as well as on, a dual sport or adventure motorcycle is your best bet. However, if you're looking forward to winding mountain curves or taking long-distance road trips, a sport or touring model is what you need.
It's vital to familiarize yourself with the different types of motorcycles available to determine which one will best fulfill your cycling dreams — once you get over the trouble of figuring out what that looks like exactly. In any case, it's a good idea to do this research on your own independently, because otherwise, you're relying on salespeople who might hustle you into something you might not want, still ignorant of the catalog of choices. This list of the most popular types of motorcycles and for what they're best suited is a good starting point.
Cruiser motorcycles
Cruiser-style bikes, which are the most approachable in terms of skill, originated around the 1930's but took off in the early 70's, just months after the cult hit, "Easy Rider" graced the silver screen. They have a distinct, what many consider to be traditional, look with a relaxed riding position, low seat, and wide handlebars. The design of this motorcycle, with its very low ground clearance, makes it a comfortable riding companion. It is, thus, a motorcycle type worth considering if you're looking to do plenty of leisurely riding on long stretches of highway. But while these motorcycles offer great torque to the rider, they don't quite deliver in terms of speed like more upright, sportier bikes. because of their weight and longer wheelbase.
Comfort and leisure are the idea here, which is why they're always well-equipped with customizations. From making basic changes like cushier pegs and grips to installing a sheepskin seat cover for added comfort, you can personalize your cruiser to suit your preferences.
If you're considering a cruiser, keep in mind that while you can certainly enjoy a road trip on it, it's not the best option for long-haul riding. Still, this type of motorcycle makes a good enough choice for most people, especially those who appreciate vintage, American motorcycle styling. If you want to know how cruisers feel on-road, test drive a few models, like the exalted Harley-Davidson Street Bob or the more budget-friendly Suzuki Boulevard S40.
Sport motorcycles
If you want a motorcycle that is fast and high-powered, a sport bike is your best bet. No other class of motorcycle is as appealing as this one if you plan to carve up canyons or need to shave time off your commute. It's important to remember that the heaviest sport bikes, also called superbikes, are not intended for leisurely riding or casually twisting the throttle. Instead, they're best for riding at very high RPMS, usually at high speeds — this is especially true for models that have an engine displacement of above 1,000cc, or to those in the know, liter bikes.
That said, the riding experience offered by sport bikes is like no other. They boast the best-in-class technology and offer you unmatched thrills. For this reason, if your heart is set on a sport bike but you don't think you can handle a monster, you may want to test drive an entry-level model that has a lower engine displacement. A few sports bike models you should consider testing out include the Yamaha, MT-07, the Kawasaki Ninja 400, and (when you're ready) the Suzuki Hayabusa and Yamaha YZF-R1. Each of these motorcycles offers a different level of speed, performance, and power.
Touring motorcycles
If you enjoy riding long distances, a touring motorcycle might be exactly what you need. These impressive motorcycles have large engines that produce incredible torque, making them great for zipping through state lines and cruising at high speeds. An impressive feature about these motorcycles is that most of them have large windshields that help block wind, bugs, and debris, making long rides less taxing on the rider. Since they're meant for long-distance riding, touring motorcycles are typically equipped with comfortable, even heated seats that support an ergonomic riding position. They also usually feature a top box, and saddle bags or pannier, allowing riders to carry their belongings comfortably.
While touring motorcycles are undoubtedly great for road trips, keep in mind that they're also very heavy and not that nimble. This makes them difficult to handle unless you're an experienced rider. They're also quite expensive, although prices can vary significantly based on the make and model and whether you're purchasing one new or used. Still, if you're an adventure lover and enjoy the idea of hitting the highway, a couple of options you could consider looking into are the industry-standard Honda Gold Wing or the Yamaha FJR 1300 ES.
Adventure motorcycles
If you're unsure about a touring motorcycle but want something that can be driven on different terrains, a stripped-down dual sport or better-equipped adventure motorcycle is a good choice. While they're not the best option for long-distance travel as rider comforts are limited, adventure motorcycles are certainly capable of touring in terms of power. What's more, thanks to their lighter build, high ground clearance, and longer suspension, these motorcycles can be used for on- and off-road riding. This versatility makes adventure motorcycles an attractive option to many riders, given that they can be used to zip across the city while also offering the traction needed to ride safely in off-road conditions. If you like the ride or visual style of these but don't care about their dirt-cred, it's common to see these with street tires, for a class of bikes called SuMos or SuperMotorcycles.
Another appealing aspect of adventure motorcycles, especially given high gas prices, is that they tend to be very fuel-efficient. These motorcycles have different engine options, and the smaller engines typically strike a great balance between efficiency and power. Of course, if you're looking for a motorcycle that offers more raw torque, all you have to do is opt for an engine with a larger displacement. Some models you may want to test-drive to get a feel of what these motorcycles have to offer include the KTM 390 Adventure or the Kawasaki KLR650 Adventure.
Which one makes a great first motorcycle?
Thanks to the number of motorcycle brands and preferences out there, first-time buyers will not find themselves short of options. That said, choice paralysis is a thing, but it can only be overcome by equipping yourself with good information. This is why you mustn't rush your decision to purchase one. Take a moment to list down your preferences, what you're most likely to use the motorcycle for, and your budget, then, shortlist the models that seem like a good fit.
After you've done this, you can proceed to test-drive the models that appeal most to you if a dealer near you will allow it. If they don't, which is unfortunately common, sit on it in the showroom, and get a feel for the weight and how well you can plant your feet. There's no substitute for riding one, so if you have a friend who will let you get a feel for the bike you're interested in (or something similar) that's your next best route.
Additionally, make sure you think about the practical aspects of owning a motorcycle. A touring motorcycle may sound great on paper, but beyond the expense of purchase, can be costly to maintain and refuel. If you're trying to experience motorcycle ownership on a budget, you're better off opting for a low-maintenance, lower-displacement model.