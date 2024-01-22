Cruisers, Sport Bikes, And More: A Guide To Choosing Your First Motorcycle

Riding a motorcycle is an unparalleled experience that can be so different from driving, say, a car. To truly enjoy the open roads at your convenience, you may at some point decide to purchase your own motorcycle. If you've started looking around and comparing your options, you've likely already realized that the world of motorcycles is huge, and the range of options and styles makes it hard for someone curious about getting into the hobby to pick their first ride.

While it's tempting, resist picking a new motorcycle based on its looks or on-paper specs alone. Ideally, the type of motorcycle you pick should be suited to the kind of riding you want to do. For instance, if you're looking to do plenty of off-road riding as well as on, a dual sport or adventure motorcycle is your best bet. However, if you're looking forward to winding mountain curves or taking long-distance road trips, a sport or touring model is what you need.

It's vital to familiarize yourself with the different types of motorcycles available to determine which one will best fulfill your cycling dreams — once you get over the trouble of figuring out what that looks like exactly. In any case, it's a good idea to do this research on your own independently, because otherwise, you're relying on salespeople who might hustle you into something you might not want, still ignorant of the catalog of choices. This list of the most popular types of motorcycles and for what they're best suited is a good starting point.