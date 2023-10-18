12 Of The Fastest Motorcycles Ever Built

For as long as motorcycles have existed, riders have wanted to go faster on them. However, riding fast can mean a variety of things, including lap times, acceleration, or all-out top speed. Out of those, it's top speed that's the most easily comparable metric, and it's also what record adjudicators use to determine the motorcycle land speed record. Those record-breaking machines can reach speeds that far eclipse anything a production bike could achieve, but even hitting the top speeds of today's best superbikes will require a level of skill and bravery far beyond the average rider.

Measuring the top speed of the fastest production motorcycles is not an exact science –- some manufacturers choose not to publish top speed figures and not every officially published top speed aligns with what riders can expect to achieve in the real world. Nonetheless, these twelve motorcycles have proved to be among the fastest ever made, whether they're ready-to-order production bikes or one-off land speed record chasers.