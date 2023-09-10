The Most Expensive Motorcycles From Every Major Brand, Ranked Worst To Best

Generally speaking, motorcycles are one of the most economical and affordable modes of transport, providing a fun, inexpensive alternative to the increasingly costly automobile. However, they are also a way of life, and many of us would like to own and cherish a high-end motorcycle, just as we would a nice car. Thankfully, this dream is far more attainable for the average motorcyclist, with most flagship models costing less than the average sedan but with many of the same features and materials found on a luxury sportscar.

There are some genuinely striking designs in this ranking from various segments, including adventure bikes, grand tourers, cruisers, and high-performance sport bikes. They all represent the best in engineering, manufacturing methods, and technology that the major motorcycle brands can muster, and much attention to detail has gone into their research and development.

For this ranking, we have confined our choices to models widely available to consumers while disregarding one-off bikes and those designed purely for the race track. The most expensive road-going motorcycles from the most popular brands are ranked according to their value, integrity, exclusivity, features, and rideability.