5 Of The Best Mini-Bikes That Are Actually Street-Legal

When you hear "mini bike," you might harken back to your youth, zipping around on a contraption with bicycle handlebars, a seat made from an old couch cushion, and powered by a repurposed lawn mower engine. If you were lucky, you might've had a "luxury" model properly built by Sears, Go Kart, CAT, or other regional mini-bike makers. And if you were rich, you probably had something from Honda, like a Z50A.

What that term means today, however, has become convoluted. In the same way that all bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon, mini bikes can be miniature motorcycles and pocket bikes, but they're very different beasts.

Pocket bikes are those itsy-bitsy teenie-weenie two-wheelers that typically have a 40-49cc gas or electric engine (although it can be higher) and require the rider to be Yoga flexible because the rider's knees will be comically pivoted away from the bike at a ridiculous angle.

Most (if not all) states mandate that motor-driven cycles meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and have a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Pocket bikes do not meet these requirements, and while they can be owned and driven on private property, they are not street-legal.

So, if pocket bikes are miniature motorcycles that aren't street-legal... what is allowed? Glad you asked. There are "mini bikes" slightly smaller than standard motorcycles but otherwise completely legal.