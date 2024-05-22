Who Makes Benelli Motorcycles And Are They Any Good?

If you've spent much time looking at European motorcycles, then you've probably stumbled across one or two bikes made by Benelli. Italian vehicle manufacturers are often known for both style and performance. This is just as true in the world of motorcycles as it is in sports cars. Ducati, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi are responsible for some of the greatest Italian motorcycles ever made, and so they are often among the first names that most people think of, but Benelli is another manufacturer that has cultivated a strong reputation among international riders.

Benelli isn't currently as focused on racing bikes as its rivals, however. Instead, it's chosen to direct most of its energy into making entry-level bikes for highway and adventure riders. It currently makes seven different models — two naked street bikes, four touring motorcycles, and one classic cruise, though it has made scooters, sport bikes, and several other model types in the past. Benelli's current lineup certainly isn't as big as some other companies, but that hasn't stopped the company from becoming a global enterprise.

There are a few things you might want to know about Benelli before heading to the dealership to pick one up, though — like who makes Benelli Motorcycles, and are they any good?