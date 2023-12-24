10 Of The Most Affordable Mini Motorcycles To Ride In 2024
Mini motorcycles, also known as minibikes, come in a variety of styles and sizes, delivering huge fun in a downsized package. The post-war Doodle Bug of the '40s is probably the earliest example. In the '50s, mechanics assembled their own custom bikes out of spare parts with go-kart engines and rode them around the pits at local races. This gave way to mass-produced models like the Taco Mini Bike, Rupp, Bonanza, and others in the 1960s. These were a blast to ride, but were only ever for recreation off-road. That would change with Honda.
Honda owned the Tama Tech amusement park in the 1960s and created little motorcycles for visitors to the park. As it turns out, they were so popular that Honda decided to put them into regular production, and they arrived Stateside in 1968. In contrast to the various existing models, mostly powered by lawnmower engines, the Honda was well-engineered and built with Honda quality. It set itself ahead of the pack and started a boom for fun, pint-sized motorcycles you could legally drive on the streets. Historically, minibikes have been viewed mostly as toys in the United States. However, a resurgence has seen their popularity shoot up, and today, we have many to choose from. Therefore, today we have choices aplenty; these are the 10 most affordable to ride in 2024.
Honda Monkey
After hitting the American streets back in 1968, it did not take long for Honda's adorable Z50 to acquire a nickname, the Monkey. While it continued in production for many years, it underwent several changes and essentially became something different. But now, in the 2020s, it is back and proudly wearing the Monkey badge on its side covers. While the fun spirit of the original Z50 is back, this Monkey is an all-new ride.
The Monkey, powered by a modern 125cc four-stroke fuel-injected engine, debuted for the 2018 model year. It is a small bike but, despite its looks, it's much larger than the original Z50. This means it is a reasonable ride for short commuting and a runabout for city living. Further separating it from '60s-era technology are disc brakes with ABS and digital gauges. The 125cc engine provides triple the power of the original, which is plenty for modern traffic, and can get the little primate up to around 60 mph in fifth gear. Plus, reliable starting comes courtesy of its electric starter.
Comparatively, this bike is in another league altogether from its inspiration. The Monkey is a comfortable little cruiser that comes standard with the expected refinement and build quality of a Honda vehicle, at a retail price of $4,299. Furthermore, riders can expect upwards of 150 mpg. Best of all, its larger size means you won't look like an ape while you are riding it.
CFMOTO Papio
A relative newcomer to the motorcycle market, CFMOTO has shown up heavy with product over the last few years, determined to win over American buyers. Although it has several new models for sale right now, CFMOTO, founded in 1989, began exporting scooters to the United States in the early 2000s and later expanded into motorcycles. The current lineup offers several enticing models with engines up to 800cc, but today we are discussing the delightful little Papio.
Available in two styles, the CL and the SS, the Papio is a 126cc minibike with all the makings of a regular around-town commuter. With its dual parallel headlights and diminutive fairing, the Papio SS looks akin to a classic cafe racer in miniature. However, the styling is clever and attractive, and it is backed up by some impressive specs. The CL model is a bit more stripped down, with semi-knobby tires appropriate for light trail riding or as a perfect beach cruiser. Both bikes are powered by a fuel-injected single making 9.4 horsepower on a 48-inch wheelbase that weighs in at a scant 250 pounds. The gauge blends an analog tachometer with a digital readout for speed.
Chinese motorcycles have long been cheap machines you should avoid. CFMOTO is changing this, introducing new models of excellent build quality. While the Papio has not been around long enough for long-term reliability testing, other models are receiving 5/5 from outlets like Motorcycle News. The new Papio is definitely worth a second look, especially considering the retail price of either version is $3,299, hundreds less than comparable models.
Honda GROM
Honda Powersports introduced its 125cc GROM to the U.S. market back in 2014 and it has been a hot seller ever since. There was nothing else like it at the time and it is surely the reason for the resurgence in minibikes up until now. However, there is good reason for that as the GROM is a delightful small bike that anyone who straddles one will have trouble finding any faults.
The Honda GROM is celebrating 10 years on the market as of 2024. The staying power of this model has proven the American desire for agile and efficient minibikes. What makes it a good bike is its versatility and overall usefulness. While bigger bikes can go faster and further, often with much more comfort, the GROM can be a better choice for everyday tasks. Able to keep up with most city traffic and small enough to maneuver just about anywhere, the GROM makes a trip to the store or a run to a friend's house more carefree. Being able to thread a needle through traffic and stick the GROM in the tightest of parking situations is a big part of its appeal. Furthermore, with ample power for its size, many riders have taken to using them for trick riding and even racing.
For $3,599 retail, you get a 125cc fuel-injected bike with ABS, digital gauges, and a top speed near 60 mph. Unless you need consistent highway speeds or carry passengers regularly, there are few reasons not to buy a GROM.
Kymco Spade
Taiwanese manufacturer Kymco is known globally for its wide range of high-quality scooters, but also offers motorcycles from time to time. One of its recent models falls within the minibike category and it is called the Spade. Its styling appears as more of a shrunken version of a Japanese standard bike than specifically a minibike. However, its proportions are appropriate and the classic motorbike styling looks great.
Kymco offers a lot with the Spade, although it has some minor flaws. Power is provided by a 150cc engine with four valves per cylinder that makes 12 horsepower. Kymco reliability is about as good as anything else on the market and the price is a good value, $2,999. You do not get fuel injection with this engine and, while the front brake is a disc, the rear is a drum, and neither offers ABS. The gauges are basic but effective: The Spade comes only with a low-fuel light instead of a full gauge.
The strongest trait the Spade has going for it is the retro motorcycle styling, which is effective and attractive. Sadly, Kymco discontinued this model recently, leaving only its K-Pipe 125, an overall less appealing model, for the American market. Nonetheless, the Spade is worth mentioning, and with such a low price when new, used ones should be available for a relative bargain today.
Kawasaki Z125 Pro
With the Honda GROM taking off with such stellar success, its home turf competition must have felt a need to step up with its own alternative. While the Honda Monkey and Kymco Spade evoke strong feelings of nostalgia, Kawasaki's Z125 Pro eschews the past with its modern styling.
Debuting in the 2017 model year, the Z125 Pro appeared to be an answer to the Honda GROM. With similar dimensions and the same size engine, Kawasaki indeed provided a viable alternative. Inevitably, discussion of this bike will include comparisons to its prime competitor, but it can stand on its own. Powered by a modern fuel-injected two-valve single coupled to a four-speed transmission, the Z125 Pro is a basic and small bike perfect for inner-city cruising. It is lightweight and agile, and Kawasaki chose to go with more aggressive styling derivative of the bigger and faster machines of the Z lineup, such as the Z900 or Z650.
Since not everybody likes retro styling (nor do they want to be pigeonholed into a single option), it is good Kawasaki has brought this bike to market. At around $3,700, pricing is competitive with the GROM, and build quality is also excellent. This might be a tough choice, although Kawasaki fans who want a nimble city bike will have no trouble deciding on the Z125 Pro. An additional point worth mentioning is that Kawasaki markets a Z125 in international markets, and that is a different and larger model than the Z125 Pro.
Honda Navi
Over the last few years, Honda seems to have been on a tear with its development of small bikes. Even though Honda is known today for building excellent quality machines that often come with premium pricing, the company continues to offer models for any budget. Furthermore, even though its GROM is relatively affordable, Honda offers another model for less, the Navi.
Launched in the United States in 2022, the Navi takes what worked on the GROM and trimmed a few specs to bring the price down. Its engine is reduced to 109cc and drives the rear wheel through a CVT transmission. The engine sits low to the ground as it is a version of what Honda installs on its scooters — the Navi essentially rides on a modified scooter chassis. The engine relies on a carburetor for fuel, both brakes use drums instead of discs, and instrumentation is all analog, though it does receive a full-fledged fuel gauge, not that you will need to look at it all too often with its more than 100 mpg fuel economy. Having the engine low-slung with the fuel tank in the traditional motorcycle location provided Honda an opportunity to include a generous lockable storage box where you might expect to see an engine.
Overall, the Navi is a blast, and its retail price of under $2,000 makes it a genuine value.
Benelli TNT135
Originally founded in Italy, Benelli has a long history of motorcycle production beginning even before WWI. After decades of manufacturing innovative bikes, including many winning race models, the company was acquired by a Chinese company in 2005, eventually being folded into the huge Geely automotive group. Today, Benelli endures, with design and engineering going on in its traditional home in Pesaro, Italy while manufacturing takes place in Wenling, China.
Benelli also has a history of producing minibikes going back to the '70s, but today the company offers a thoroughly modern example with its TNT 135. Like the Kawasaki Z125 Pro, the junior Benelli strikes an aggressive stance with its contemporary styling. In further comparison to its rivals, the Benelli benefits from technical advantages, at least on paper, from its four-valve engine, additional 100cc of displacement to 135, trellis frame, and a fifth gear in the transmission — the GROM only recently started offering its 5-speed. On pavement, the benefits are real, and the TNT 135 pulls away from intersections with surprising torque and takes its rider to a top speed of 75 mph, plenty for most state highways. This makes the Benelli a very good option for the city rider who wants to venture out a bit further somewhat regularly. As a bonus, it looks pretty darn good, too.
Whether Benelli can overcome the made-in-China negative bias is yet to be seen. The quality appears to be there. However, the real coup de grâce against its competitors is the low retail price, starting at just $3,199.
SSR Lazer 6
Rebadged Chinese models are generally frowned upon by serious motorcycle riders, who prefer to ride something that is a known quantity, with high reliability and robust parts and service support. However, the quality of Chinese-built machines varies widely, depending on whether a domestic distributor or manufacturer supports them. One such distributor that has been around for a while is SSR Motorsports, which has been importing Chinese machines since 2002.
There are a few good reasons to discuss the SSR Lazer 6. Most of all, its unique styling is like no other minibike on the market. It is decidedly retro, but rather than aping the standard Japanese and Euro bikes of the '70s, this one is more of a miniature version of pre-war Indians and Harleys. It is one of those things that is honestly so corny it becomes cool. This is further punctuated by the fact that the Lazer 6 is actually a moped. The drivetrain is a basic 50cc engine driving the rear wheel in conjunction with bicycle pedals. Though it is listed as automatic, it looks as though it may just be a direct drive. Mopeds are nearly extinct these days, making this extremely rare. It does come with wire wheels and front disc brake, and it is a hardtail, with bumps taken up by the front forks and a sprung saddle.
This thing is probably pretty slow but can be registered for street use. Best of all, with an MSRP of just $1,599, it's utterly affordable.
Italjet Dragster
Many storied motorcycle brands hail from Italy, with varying levels of historical success. Italjet has a long history of producing Italian machines, although it has never been one of the majors. While Italjet has made a variety of motorcycles, including minibikes, its only current model is technically a scooter, but it is so different and so cool that it deserves a mention.
The Italjet Dragster currently in production is the second iteration of this model — the original two-stroke Dragster was produced from 1998 to 2003. Italjet resurrected the Dragster for the 2022 model year, updating it with a modern frame and suspension and a new 125cc or 200cc four-stroke and fuel-injected engine. Viewing a Dragster makes it immediately apparent this is no ordinary scooter or motorcycle or whatever it is. There is no question this machine is unique. The clever trellis frame features a monoshock holding down the engine/transmission combo in the rear, while a similar setup does the same up front. Furthermore, the steering is a hub-centric system that isolates the front wheel from the handlebars for added stability. The rest of the bike is largely a naked style with minimal, aggressive body components and other bold and angular touches throughout.
It's a quick bike that will stand out in a crowd. Plans are in motion to bring it Stateside in 2024 by the Genuine Scooter Company, and Italet is already putting the finishing touches on a bonkers 559cc parallel-twin version next. Affordability is borderline, as the U.K. version currently retails for £5,499.
Honda Dax 125
While Honda currently offers three small rides in the United States, a fourth one can be had overseas. Introduced for the 2023 model year, the Dax resuscitates the classic Honda CT70 trail bike from the 1970s. The original CT70, which can sell for well over $10,000 today, came alongside the original Monkey as a slightly larger version with a bit more practicality on or off the road — both were street-legal. Like the Monkey, the Dax closely mimics the CT70 but in a larger overall package.
Dax buyers receive a small but modern bike featuring a fuel-injected 125cc engine with a four-speed transmission. Like the CT-70, the transmission uses a centrifugal clutch, and shifting is accomplished without requiring a clutch lever. Honda has also kept the toe-heel gear shifter, which is easy to use but may take some getting used to. Unlike the original, the Dax is larger by what appears to be about 25% at a glance, and benefits from larger wheels, a longer wheelbase, disc brakes front and rear, fuel injection, and electric start. The old CT-70 suffered from weak and tiny drum brakes and a squirrely ride, while the new Dax is a stable, modern machine, perfect for riding in the city and on trails.
Honda nostalgia is strong these days, pushing the company to revive an increasing number of cherished classic models. While the original CT-70 was exported to the United States, the new one, priced at £3,799.00 in the U.K., is reserved for other markets for its inaugural year.