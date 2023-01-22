The 8 Best Moto Guzzi Motorcycles Ever Made

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Guzzi has been crafting fine two-wheeled machines for decades from its home base in Genoa. Despite making motorcycles through the years through bull and bear economies and making machines that also win races, Moto Guzzi has never been a major player in the market compared to companies like Harley-Davidson or Yamaha. Still, Moto Guzzi motorcycles are highly desirable machines that perform well and come with a bit of style in the Italian way.

Moto Guzzi's origins lie in the years after World War I when a trio of veteran pilots with a vision for a new Italian motorcycle set up shop in 1921. Sadly, one of the men lost his life in an aviation accident, and a tribute to his memory was made part of the Moto Guzzi as an eagle with wings outspread above the company name (via Ultimate Motorcycling). The first bikes came in 1924 and have been in production ever since.

Since the early '70s, a transverse v-twin design has been the hallmark of the brand, with Moto Guzzi motorcycles being instantly recognizable from the pair of cylinders protruding out from under either side of the fuel tank. Ownership has changed hands a few times, including a stint under automotive legend and wizard Alejandro Detomaso, and today it is owned by Piaggio, producer of the famous Vespa scooter line (via Moto Guzzi). Today's Moto Guzzi is a stylish and modern machine drawing from a century of development, and these eight models from the company are the best ever made.