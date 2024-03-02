Dodge's 10 Highest Horsepower Engines Ever Built, Ranked

Chrysler and Dodge have made some powerful engines over the years. The two brands merged in 1928, and the two are known for some of the most epic engines ever, including the Chrysler Slant Six, which was one of the most reliable six-cylinder engines of all time. Cars from both brands, including the Dodge Challenger and the Chrysler 300, have long been known for their beefy American muscle car chops, and while we said goodbye to the Charger and Challenger in 2023, they'll always be remembered as classics.

Both companies have collaborated on some truly impressive engines. In fact, Chrysler created its first Hemi engine back in 1951, and it played a huge role in ushering in the era of American muscle cars. The engines back then were so powerful compared to their competitors that they dominated NASCAR races, which resulted in NASCAR banning them in 1965. Dodge and Chrysler still make Hemi engines today, and they are still some of the most powerful engines that money can buy.

On the downside of things, the Hem is a regular fuel burner often mentioned in discussions when it comes to emissions standards. Stellantis, the current owner of Chrysler and Dodge, turned down the purchase of regulatory emissions credits, which is believed to be why Dodge is dropping its Hemi V8 in the 2025 Dodge Ram for a twin-turbo inline-six.

As a result, we may see the end of the ultra-powerful engines in Dodge's lineup sooner rather than later. Let's celebrate their legacy.