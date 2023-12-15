How The Lexus IS 300 Engine Has Changed Over The Years

Lexus introduced the IS as its rival to the established German compact executive sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. IS stood for "Intelligent Sport," so being an engaging and sporty car was part of its DNA.

One of the most popular engine variants, that offers a great blend of performance and practicality, is the IS 300. Following industry conventions that most automakers adhere to, calling something the 300 used to mean the vehicle was equipped with a six-cylinder engine. However, while that was true for most of the Lexus IS 300's life, the type of six-cylinder engine it uses has changed, and the latest one is actually a four-pot.

Looking at how the Lexus IS 300's engine has changed over time not only gives us a great look at how Lexus as a brand has evolved, but also shows us how the industry as a whole has moved forward. Even though Lexus has typically done things its own way, shunning many industry powertrain trends in favor of its hybrid technology, it seems the automaker has had no choice but to do it like all the other automakers with the most recent IS 300.