4 Common Reasons Your Car's Battery Is Draining So Fast

Determining the cause of premature battery drain need not be challenging if you know where to look. In an ideal scenario, a typical car battery has a three-year or 36-month lifespan, and you shouldn't have problems with hard starting or battery drain in that average period. Car batteries are consumable and need replacing every three or four years, and there are ways to tell if your car battery is nearing the end of its service life.

However, persistent battery drain means potential issues need solving, especially when talking about a relatively new or brand-new car battery. Remember that your vehicle consumes power even when the engine is not running. The security alarm, onboard CPU, and stored vehicle settings use some power when the car is at rest, but they don't use too much power to leave the battery dry — unless something is wrong with the car's electrical systems.

It doesn't matter if you have a typical gasoline or diesel car, any car is susceptible to battery drain, especially as it ages.