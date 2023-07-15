The Easiest Ways To Tell If A Car Battery Is Dead

Unless you drive an electric vehicle, you rely on your car's battery to reliably start your vehicle's engine and get moving. It's one of the least exciting parts of the engine bay, but arguably one of the most important. After all, without a good battery, you won't be moving anywhere. As with all things under the sun, car batteries are subject to decay and will eventually stop working, often with little or no fanfare, leaving you stranded.

A typical car battery last between four and six years, but harsher, especially cold climates can shorten that lifespan. Fortunately, there are a few ways to tell if your car's battery is toast that don't require a degree in mechanical engineering to figure out. Knowing the difference between a dead battery and something more serious like a problem with your starter or alternator can not only save you a bit of money, but can also get you back on the road more quickly. Newer cars even have the benefit of an advanced onboard diagnostic system that removes a lot of the guesswork.