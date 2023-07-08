The Hummer EV Brings Back One Great Feature GM Cars Have Been Missing For 20 Years

The new GMC Hummer EV has a lot going for it. It's huge, fast, and can crab walk. It takes everything that people loved about the original Hummer from decades ago and electrified it. Whether or not a nearly 10,000 pound truck that can accelerate faster than most supercars is net good for society, has still yet to be determined. But on a technical and engineering level, the truck and its SUV variant are impressive to say the least.

Aside from the technological bells and whistles the Hummer contains, it brought back another feature that calls to General Motors cars of old, T-tops. "T-tops" refer to removable roof panels that were present on many GM performance cars until 2002 when the fourth generation Pontiac Firebird was the last car to have the option. The open roof gave all the airflow needed for your mullet to fly in the breeze while you drove your Firebird. There are few automotive pairings more iconic than T-Tops on an ostentatious GM muscle car. All you would need is a Lynyrd Skynyrd soundtrack and cheap aviator sunglasses to complete the picture.

Despite GMC's bread and butter being trucks and SUVs, it brought T-tops back on both the Hummer EV trck and SUV. Instead of the old name, GMC is calling the feature "Infinity Roof."