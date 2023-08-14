How To Easily And Safely Clean A Car Battery With Common Household Items

Most of us make it a point to do routine cleaning on the interior of our cars including seats, glass, carpets, and even door pockets and cupholders. Our regular maintenance schedule also includes oil and transmission fluid changes as well as safety inspections and other necessary upkeep. But one often overlooked bit of work that's very easy to do can leave you stranded if neglected for too long.

Battery corrosion can build up quickly, and just a little bit of regular attention using some common household items can help ensure you're not stuck in a dark parking lot behind the wheel of a vehicle that won't start. Cleaning your battery terminals doesn't take long, but it's a good idea to do it regularly, and you'll want to gather all the necessary supplies before you begin to work.

What you'll need: