WD-40: The Rocket Science Solution Found In Almost Every Garage

WD-40 is a household name across 176 countries but it's also a name whose meaning not many people know. Since it's a chemical product with a random-numbers-and-letters name, you might think the name is connected to a chemical compound — but you'd be wrong. The name actually refers to the formula's intended use and how long it took to perfect: Water Displacement — 40th attempt. It's a name taken right from the books in the small Rocket Chemical Company lab where those 40 iterations were created and tested.

Before the list of over 2,000 uses for WD-40 was shared, the solution was intended for one specific purpose. It was developed by a team of three people, and it's the exact same formula they created then that we still use today — though no one outside the company is privvy to its exact ingredients. It all started in San Diego in 1953.