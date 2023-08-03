Why WD-40 Beats Out Compressed Air When It Comes To Cleaning Electronics

When you need to clean the sensitive components of your electronic devices — computer internals, charging ports, etc. — what's the first tool you usually reach for? Probably a can of compressed air, right? A completely sensible option. Compressed air is a great way to clean loose dust and crud out of your gadgets without risking damage to them or yourself with physical contact.

However, compressed air alone can't always handle the job. If the contaminants have been baked in by powerful heat, especially on larger, industrial-grade devices, a little bit of air won't shake them loose. Rubbing alcohol is another option, but using alcohol to clean electronics is an extremely delicate, time-consuming process that may require specialized tools.

In these extreme cases, what can you use instead? Well, have you considered popping a can of WD-40? No, not the usual can of multipurpose lubricant, but rather a can of specialized cleaner for electronic devices.