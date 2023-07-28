This Classic Garage Hack Is The Perfect Solution To Degrease Your Hands Fast

When you're working for a while in your garage, whether it be on your car, some manner of personal mechanical project, or whatever else, it's pretty much a given that your hands are going to get covered in grease or some manner of grease-like substance. The annoying thing about greasy substances is that they never seem to completely wash off with soap and water, which means you could be walking around for days on end with gross, slippery hands.

As it so happens, though, there is a good way to not only degrease your hands, but do so in a way that's fast, effective, and relatively mess-free. What's the secret to this magical degreasing method? It's all thanks to a little something that you can find in just about any garage in the entire world: a can of WD-40. It turns out this stuff is not just for lubricating rusty hinges! Who knew?