5 Reasons Why Your Car's Engine Overheats

Low motor oil is another common cause of an engine overheating. Most drivers know that engine oil lubricates the motor and its internal components. But many people don't understand what oil does exactly, even as a lubricant. Oil works as a lubricant to prevent friction in the engine. Friction causes heat and can contribute to damage over time. So, engine oil works to prevent overheating as it works as a lubricant. But that's not all that oil does. It also functions similarly to coolant because it absorbs heat and carries it away from the engine. In that sense, oil works like a heat sink.

If your engine oil drops too low, you'll encounter various problems, starting with an overheating engine and ending with a potentially seized motor. Oil levels can drop for various reasons, but the most common cause is a leak. Oil leaks are relatively prevalent in older vehicles. Sometimes, oil leaks are extremely minor. But in some cases, a leak can cause your car's oil level to drop to dangerously low levels, leading to severe damage. You may have an oil leak if you notice dark puddles of thick fluid beneath your car or damp, greasy spots around the engine bay. Another reason your oil level may drop too low is if your car is burning oil. This is much more common in older vehicles with damaged or worn-out parts. If your car smokes excessively or smells strange, it might burn oil. It's essential to check your oil level regularly and stay up to date on oil changes to prevent overheating issues and much more severe damage.