How Often Do You Really Need To Change Your Car's Coolant?

The coolant in your car's radiator is not a forever liquid. Consumable fluids like engine oil, automatic transmission, and brake fluid need periodic replacement to keep your vehicle running reliably and problem-free. Moreover, the radiator coolant needs regular flushing and replenishment to prevent internal corrosion, overheating, and seizing in extreme cold weather. If oil is the lifeblood of an internal combustion engine, the coolant ensures the lifeblood keeps flowing.

The "coolant" term is a misnomer. More than helping to keep your engine cool, the coolant inside the radiator lubricates internal moving parts to keep corrosion in check. It contains anti-freeze and other additives to maintain a healthy cooling system and prevent the liquid from hardening in icy climates.

Finally, coolant has a higher boiling point than water, offering superior lubricating and cooling properties to protect the engine better in extreme driving scenarios, such as bumper-to-bumper traffic in the summer or off-roading. Inspecting the reservoir's coolant level weekly or before taking a long road trip is good practice. Excessive coolant loss leads to sudden overheating and can damage the engine and the cooling system, leading to costly repair bills.