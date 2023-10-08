Top Reasons Your Car Is Losing Coolant Without A Leak

The coolant inside your car's engine does more than keep it cool. Although your engine will run fine with regular water, coolant has anti-freeze and lubricating properties to prevent corrosion to vital internal parts like the thermostat, water pump, heater core, radiator, and engine block. In addition, coolant has a higher boiling point than water and keeps the engine in tip-top shape when driven in hotter weather.

Since coolant is a necessary ingredient in an efficient cooling system, you must regularly keep a close eye on your car's coolant levels. Ignoring low coolant levels or visible leaks could lead to engine overheating and costly repair bills. If you notice sudden coolant loss in the reservoir, check for external leaks from coolant hoses, the radiator, the heater core, or the radiator cap. Minor leaks will eventually lead to significant losses over time, so it's critical to find coolant leaks before overheating takes its toll.

However, not all coolant leaks are immediately recognizable. Sometimes, your car's engine could lose coolant without signs of external leaks. The worst-case scenario is an internal coolant leak where the engine could burn coolant, oil, or both. Here are the possible reasons for it.