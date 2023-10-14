Why You Should Never Skip An Oil Change In Your Car (And What Could Happen If You Do)

All vehicles with internal combustion engines require periodic maintenance to keep ticking. Internal fluids need frequent checking and replenishment under the hood, so inspecting all engine fluids weekly or before embarking on a long drive is an excellent idea. For instance, the coolant needs replacing at least once every 30,000 miles or three to five years (whichever comes first), although early flushing reaps more benefits in the long run.

The same goes for the automatic transmission fluid (ATF), which should be flushed and replenished every 60,000 to 100,000 miles. If your vehicle has a CVT or continuously variable automatic gearbox, consider changing the CVT oil every 30,000 to 60,000 miles. Meanwhile, the brake fluid that helps stop your vehicle needs servicing every 30,000 miles or two years.

However, the motor oil needs replacing more frequently than the coolant, gearbox, or brakes. Any enthusiast will tell you that skimping on oil changes is possibly a bad idea as it could lead to a host of expensive problems. Here are the things that could go wrong.