How Often Do You Really Need To Change Your Car's Brake Fluid?

Modern cars require periodic maintenance, and brake fluid is one of the most neglected aspects. Like the engine oil, coolant, and transmission fluids, the brake fluid in your car needs replacing every so often to deliver reliable stopping power. As a general rule, changing the engine oil every 5,000 to 7,000 miles applies to engines using full synthetic or semi-synthetic oil, and doing so prevents early wear and the formation of harmful sludge.

Meanwhile, cars with an automatic gearbox should have an ATF (automatic transmission fluid) flush every 60,000 to 100,000 miles, but the actual numbers would depend on the make and model of your car. The owner's manual will reveal everything you need to know about when to change the engine oil and ATF, but what about the brake fluid?

Hispanolistic/Getty

Honda claims the brake fluid in its cars should last four to five years "under normal circumstances," but the mileage may vary for vehicles driven in extreme weather or daily bumper-to-bumper traffic. Most enthusiastic owners would focus heavily on maintaining the engine, paint, tires, and gearbox. Moreover, people only notice defective braking when worrying symptoms start to appear, but the truth is regular brake fluid changes will prevent most braking problems from the onset.