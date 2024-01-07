How Often Do You Actually Need To Change Your Car's Transmission Fluid?

The average driver will accumulate a wide range of different fluids for their vehicles. With ICEs, of course, there's the fuel to take care of, but beyond that, there are so many more to worry about. Coolant, wiper fluid, engine oil, and transmission fluid are just some of the wet wonders that will find a place in your garage.

The difficult part can be determining how often to use each one. If you're a newer driver or have recently switched to a different type or model of vehicle, it can be particularly confusing. With transmission fluid, the consequences of not topping up often enough can include acceleration performance suffering and unresponsive gears.

How frequently should your transmission fluid be changed, then? As with other concerns like spark plug changes, no single answer will fit every type of vehicle. What we'll do here, then, is take a look at some different general guidance for manual and automatic transmissions, as well as where to find the ultimate answer for your specific car.