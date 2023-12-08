How Often Should You Actually Check Your Car's Tire Pressure?

It's a common misconception among drivers that the only time to pay any attention to a car's tires is when one of them gets a flat. However, that is not the case, and the fact is that motorists should break their bad tire habits and keep an eye on their wheels on a regular basis. While it's wise to look out for nails and tears, the thing people should keep in mind is that tire pressure is the driving force behind tire longevity, which means checking it should be on every car owner's agenda. So, how often should consumers make the necessary effort?

While a person's tires may look full and ready to go every day, people should know that they experience a natural loss of air over time, and even if it isn't always noticeable, it could affect the vehicle and alter the pressure. It's also wise to remember that cold temperatures, especially those in the winter, cause tire pressure to fluctuate more than when it's hot in the summer.

To keep track of things, tire tester Ryan Pszczolkowski at Consumer Report explains people shouldn't wait for the corresponding warning light to illuminate on the dashboard. Further, even if their vehicle came equipped with a Tire Pressure Management System, they should be checking their tire pressure manually at the recommended amount, which is once a month. That doesn't mean just looking at one because consumers should have all four and the spare pressure assessed simultaneously. Fortunately, there are a few options available when it comes to the tool used to conduct the crucial maintenance task that makes it very easy to gauge the tire pressure.