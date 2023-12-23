How Often Do You Actually Need To Change Your Car's Spark Plugs?

As their name suggests, spark plugs, the small, screw-like parts of an engine, create a spark of electricity that begins the combustion process to start a car. And let's be honest: most drivers don't think to replace them regularly. However, just because you don't think about it doesn't mean your vehicle isn't suffering as a result unless you have a diesel engine.

Like most car issues, there isn't a universal number of miles that your spark plugs need replacing once you cross. Some manufacturers suggest getting new spark plugs as often as every 30,000 miles, while others say you shouldn't worry about it until you travel 50,000 or upwards of 80,000. However, the general rule of thumb is that you should replace your spark plugs at least every 100,000 miles. But each manufacturer differs, so you should consult your owner's manual to see how often your car's make and model needs new plugs.

Neglecting to replace your spark plugs regularly could impact your engine in the long term. Given their drastic importance in the engine, a bad spark plug could result in your car's engine failing to function altogether. Thankfully, there are plenty of great spark plug brands to choose from, so there's no lack of options.