The Reason Why Diesel Engines Don't Use Spark Plugs

Following the Industrial Revolution, steam emerged as the de facto power source for factories, ships, trains, and even some automobiles. However, German engineering student Rudolf Diesel believed that he could build a better mousetrap, leading to the invention of the engine that now bears his name. After several early missteps, testing in 1897 revealed that Diesel's new engine enjoyed 26.2% efficiency compared to just 10% for the still-popular steam engine. But how exactly does a diesel powerplant work?

In a typical gasoline engine, a mixture of air and fuel is compressed, then ignited by a spark plug, causing combustion. Diesel engines handle the combustion process a little differently. Inside a diesel, fuel is injected directly into a highly compressed chamber of air to cause combustion, forcing the piston down and turning the engine's crankshaft.

To be clear, diesel intake air is compressed approximately twice as much as the compression that occurs inside a gasoline engine, which leads to a lot of heat being generated, eliminating the need for an outside source of spark to ignite the mixture. The diesel fuel ignites automatically because the air is so hot.