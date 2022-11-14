Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns

Jay Leno is currently in the hospital after receiving severe burns on Sunday. The comedian received burns to the left side of his face following an incident at his garage in Burbank, California. During the incident, the talk show host was apparently sprayed with gasoline when one of the steam cars from his collection doused him in gasoline. The fuel then ignited, causing injuries bad enough to hospitalize Leno. Although the burns are described as "severe" and require a hospital stay, they are not considered life-threatening. In a statement to SlashGear, Leno described the incident that caused the injuries as a "gasoline fire" and said "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." Although the presenter's face and hands were burned, both his left eye and left ear are thought to have avoided being damaged during the accident.

The former "Tonight Show" host's engagements for the week were canceled following the incident, including a scheduled appearance at The Financial Brand conference. Leno is currently receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center, which is widely considered to be the best burn unit in the United States, if not the world. Speaking to Fox News Digital, a representative from the West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, where the Grossman Burn Center is based, described Leno's condition as "stable" and added "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. He wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States." A mechanic from Leno's garage also described the 72-year-old as a "tough guy" and said he is going to be okay, although it may "take a while."